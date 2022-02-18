About two hours before dancers began their 46-hour stand on the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center for THON 2022, families and students formed a human tunnel on University Drive to welcome the dancers.

Supporters — including families, students and those involved with the 50th THON — lined the sidewalk to cheer on the dancers, who walked through the tunnel from Holuba Hall to the BJC.

“My daughter is dancing for [Delta Sigma Pi]. We’re up for the weekend to support her, get on the floor and dance,” Pat Lynch, who danced about 30 years ago at THON, said. Lynch was joined by his wife and oldest daughter who are both Penn State alums.

Lynch said he believes he and his family will be “living at the BJC” this weekend.

Helene Slocum, who came from Minneapolis to support her son Jefferson, said she and her family arrived last night and are attending the hockey game but will “be [at the BJC] most of the time.”

“I have been a supporter of THON since I was in college,” Helene said. “[I support THON] for the kids, for the work they do for pediatric cancer and because it’s student-run.”

Helene, who was also joined by her family and a friend from Montana, said she’s most excited for her time on the floor with her son and “the final four.”

“It’s just so impressive that there are that many organizations out there that try to do something like this, but almost 200 million dollars in 50 years," Helene said. "It’s amazing. It’s all about the community.”

Other parents in attendance at the human tunnel included Dana Little, whose son Matthew Little, is part of an independent couple this year.

“We’re here to support the dancers and all the efforts of THON,” Little said. “We’re just really excited for another year.”

Little said her favorite part of THON tends to be the pep rally and the final number but that she will be experiencing THON “a little differently” because her son is a dancer.

“When our son was four, his best friend was diagnosed with cancer,” Little said. “THON gave them all of the support that they needed, and now this child, whose name is Gabriel, is in remission. So for us, this is a very important charity that we like to support.”

Caitlin Riley, a high school senior who is committed to Penn State, has a sister dancing in THON this year and is “so excited” to be here.

“I’ve never been to [THON] before, so I’m really excited to see what it’s like. My sister said it’s like her favorite thing ever here,” Riley said. “I’m really excited to visit her… on the floor during my time.”

Riley also said THON is “such a good cause,” a sentiment echoed by another Penn State parent, Sean Hines.

“I can’t even describe the joy they bring to those families, and then just the practical side with the financial help,” Hines said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Hines said he's here to “support [his] son” who is in dancer relations and because his graduated daughter was a dancer a couple years ago.

For Hines, the most exciting part of THON will be “all the excitement the kids bring” and “just seeing everything that they do and all the effort that they put in.”

“There’s something for everybody here and this just cements that,” Hines said. “THON just brings all kinds of kids — the athletes are involved, the band kids are involved, the science kids — everybody, there’s something for everybody here. It’s a great place.”

Lynch agreed and said THON, which aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer, is “the most wonderful organization.”

“It's the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. What beats that?”

