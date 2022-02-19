Whether it’s cutting back on coffee or carbs, Penn State students do all they can to stay awake for the entirety of THON’s 46-hour dance marathon — even if they're not a dancer.

Alpha Phi’s Hope Seiler, like most who are trying to make it through the weekend, started with cutting out caffeine.

“I’m honestly just preparing our organization, telling them to cut out caffeine and get healthier,” Seiler (junior-marketing) said.

Seiler also said she’s been relying on a lot of liquid IVs.

Caffeine seems to be the main topic of conversation among students and how they’re removing it from their regimen prior to the weekend, especially for Madeleine Velarde, a member of Penn State’s largest dance company, Volé.

Although Velarde (junior-criminology) isn’t dancing on the floor, she’s giving her support from the stands.

“I feel like coffee was my biggest thing,” Verlade said. “I’m an avid coffee drinker, so cutting that out about two weeks ago was the hardest.”

Although coffee levels are low, the energy is high in the air for this year’s event, especially for Luke Babinchak. He and a few members of his fraternity — Kevin Gillard and Kurt Neil of Lambda Chi Alpha — are holding out for the full 46 hours together.

Gillard (junior-enterprise risk management) said that since September, the three were put together for this event.

Babinchak (junior-supply chain management) said trying to make it through the weekend has taken “a lot of adrenaline,” and he’s “been excited all week.”

Neil (junior-energy engineering) said part of the reason why he’s in it for the long haul this year is because everyone missed out on last year’s in-person THON.

A part of this weekend’s prep for Neil has been his diet.

“I tried to eat as much good food as I could,” Neil said, “because I knew I’d be eating chicken baskets and greasy food.”

Living here for 46 hours means living off of the food that is provided by the concessions at the Bryce Jordan Center.

“[BJC food] is going to take a toll on my bank account,” Gillard said.

As for Maureen McClatchy, staying in the BJC has a whole other meaning.

“I’m here with my sorority,” McClatchy (senior-kinesiology) said. “A lot of my family members have been impacted by cancer, and childhood cancer especially.”

From a young age, the passion for THON from Malory Loula, another member of Volé, has “felt like second nature.”

“Although we’re doing it in the stands, it’s just as beneficial as doing it from the floor,” Loula (senior-accounting) said.