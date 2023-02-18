After much speculation, THON revealed its Saturday night national headliner was Whethan, an American DJ and music producer from Chicago.

Some Penn State students said they enjoyed Whethan’s performance.

“I really liked it because I feel like this type of music gets everyone awake and energized,” Sophia Nisivoccia said.

As a Penn State alumna and former THON Weekend 2022 dancer, Ashley Murch said she's always looked forward to THON's national performers.

“I thought it was good,” Murch said. “I danced last year, and I know that the performers are kind of what kept me going.”

Spectators gathered outside portals to the stands to listen to Whethan’s performance.

“You can hear the audio from outside, but when you’re in the space itself with the others in the audience, it’s just amazing,” Varun Damarla (freshman-computer science) said.

Every year, rumors circulate through the stands as people try and guess who the national performer will be.

“I thought I heard it was going to be Big Time Rush,” Nisivoccia (senior-finance) said.

Other spectators thought the performer would be someone else.

“We were expecting someone different. It wasn’t bad, but I was expecting maybe like an artist,” Shahaan Rizvi (freshman-computer science) said. “[The performance had] good energy but not what I was expecting to be honest.”

While attendees speculate who the performer is going to be, others said they could guess by the stage set up.

“I had no idea who he was — I’ve never heard of him before,” Sarah Frantz said. “I could tell he was a DJ by the way the stage was set up, and at first I thought it was Cash Cash from [THON Weekend 2020].”

Despite not being previously aware of Whethan, Frantz (junior-mechanical engineering) enjoyed his performance.

“I think what he does is actually really cool,” Frantz said. “Honestly, club-type music… is really good to boost your adrenaline.”

However, other spectators were expecting a completely different vibe.

“I thought it was going to be an indie singer or something along those lines,” Ana Henriquez said.

Henriquez (senior-information sciences and technology) said she hadn't heard of Whethan before he got onto the THON stage.

THON’s national performers are highly anticipated each year, and the BJC floods with spectators, like Tyler Thompson, who are there to support the dancers and THON families.

“I thought it was amazing that there are performers coming out to support the kids and support THON," Thompson (freshman-electrical engineering) said, "because THON is such a big part of the Penn State community."

