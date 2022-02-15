With Penn State’s annual THON Weekend quickly approaching, the community has been preparing for an in-person event — contrary to last year’s livestream. The event will take place from Feb. 18-20 in the Bryce Jordan Center.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer, and this year is THON's 50th anniversary.

For Penn State student Tyler Adams, he said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if THON causes a coronavirus outbreak following the weekend.

“I’ve heard of a lot of people kind of lying about themselves getting booster shots and all that… some people are getting apathetic, especially considering how young we are,” Adam (senior-electrical engineering) said.

Adams said THON could also lead to another case of something “like the PS-Plague.”

Dayo Olorunnisola said she could see a rise in coronavirus cases happening but said mandatory vaccinations and masks will “definitely” help.

“I think the thing with masks is that it’s one thing to say you have to wear them and another thing to actually enforce it — and enforce it over the nose and mouth,” Olorunnisola (freshman-international politics) said. “With so many people in a room together, I just don’t think there’s a way to do it safely.”

Lauren Heisler agreed masks “help for sure” but said she feels THON will be like any event happening where “there’s just going to be COVID cases going up but not incredibly high.”

All THON attendees will be required to wear masks indoors. If THON spectators are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, they won’t need to provide proof of a negative test to enter the Bryce Jordan Center.

However, THON dancers and committee members will need to show proof of a negative test from Feb. 16 or later, even if they are fully vaccinated.

MORE THON COVERAGE

Anyone who wishes to access the event floor during THON Weekend must provide proof of vaccination. And, only Four Diamonds families whose children are not on active treatment can attend THON Weekend.

“I think [THON is] doing the best [it] can with trying to hold the event still,” Heisler (freshman-architectural engineering) said.

Mark Del Grande said he believes THON has done “a good job.” He said he’s “happy” to see the weekend’s back in person.

“I think it’ll be a good experience, and I’m happy to go for my first time,” Del Grande (sophomore-computer science) said.

Ashley Weber said the experience “won’t be the same” if THON is not held in person.

“It’s what we’re known for,” Weber (freshman-advertising) said. “I’m glad it’s in person.”

Cole Johnson also said an in-person THON was a “good” decision because “cases are decreasing, and people are more aware of [the coronavirus] and the symptoms.”

“If everyone just keeps up the masks, washes their hands… and they know if they’re sick before going into THON and don’t expose anyone, then I don’t think it would be that big of a problem,” Johnson (junior-psychology) said. “But I do see there maybe being some cases after THON.”

Nolan Marett, THON’s public relations director, said the organization has worked for “months and months on end” with Lisa McGregor, the chief of the division of hematology and oncology at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, who approved THON’s plan.

“She believes that with football season that just happened and the Billie Eilish concert… and everything else going on in the [BJC], that our plan is more intense than any other regulations that the facility follows normally,” Marett (senior-psychology) said. “We are very confident that it will not cause an outbreak.”

Marett also said having an in-person THON was “definitely the right decision,” and there’s still a virtual option for any families or volunteers who don’t want to or can’t attend in person due to coronavirus concerns.

“It was time for THON to come back,” Marett said. “We needed to adopt some new policies this year to just make sure it’s as safe as possible, but having an in-person THON was definitely the right decision to make, and we’re really excited about it.”

MORE THON COVERAGE