Penn State’s Society of Women Engineers partners with Four Diamonds families each year as a part of its involvement in THON.

In addition to supporting families, SWE also contributes to THON by staging numerous events throughout the 46 hours.

According to Erin Anderson, the family relations director for SWE, the organization typically traverses the stands of the Bryce Jordan Center and encourages THON onlookers to participate in activities like arts and crafts.

With 2021’s virtual setting, Anderson (junior-civil engineering) said SWE leadership decided it would be important for dancers to still be able to see people and had to get “creative” to continue to have events during THON.

“It was a lot of random ideas from the leadership and the members, and we got really creative trying to figure out ways to just keep everyone engaged,” Anderson said. “We took some of the ideas from what THON would normally be, and then we just kind of created a virtual or outside activity based on that.”

Caitlyn Longenecker, SWE’s donor and alumni relations director, said the virtual format allowed SWE to “foster the connection” between its members faster than usual, as well as hear from alumni and involve them more often.

“I think it’s made it a lot more personable,” Longenecker (junior-architectural engineering) said. “We’re able to connect with people a lot easier and [make] closer connections. I feel like I’m connected with the alumni a lot more this year than in past years.”

Paige Vernon, one of SWE’s fundraising directors, acknowledged that SWE has taken a hit with the inability to do in-person events.

Vernon (junior-mechanical and biomedical engineering) said she thinks the organization’s ability to continue its fundraising goals despite the challenges sets a “level of encouragement.”

“I think it’s definitely been challenging, especially in the beginning, but I think we’ve been doing really well with creating new virtual ideas and stuff,” Vernon said. “I think that’s given us a lot of hope that we’re going to do well and do what we expected to this weekend.”

Anderson said despite the changes, SWE’s involvement in THON still rides on connections with the families.

“I think this year in particular has been a growing relationship between SWE and THON to really put forth focus on why we really dance,” Anderson said. “Not just because of all the fun events in the BJC, but really because we’re dancing for the kids and for a cure.”