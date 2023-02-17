Two hours before THON 2023 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday night, the energy and anticipation are already in the air.

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

Dancers filled the floor through the human tunnel, and within minutes the seats of the Bryce Jordan Center were packed with student organizations giddy for the 46-hour philanthropy.

Here’s a look at what was going on at the BJC to prepare a memorable experience for dancers, families and spectators before THON officially started.

Greetings, photos and dancing

Dancers began entering the floor around 3:35 p.m., and their excitement was tangible before they stand at 6 p.m.

Immediately forming in groups and mingling with each other, dancers can been seen hugging, jumping up and down and stretching.

Some are even dancing to the music blaring over the Jordan Center speakers.

Color-coated committees

The Skittle people are an integral part of THON every year, ensuring the multifaceted event runs smoothly.

From communications, to entertainment, to OPPerations and more, the different THON committees operate around the clock to keep their designated duties in line.

The bright colored T-shirts stand out even as thousands flood the BJC.

Crowded concessions

What's a Jordan Center visit without a chicken basket and a 20-minute water fountain line?

THON families and spectators

Spectators bring the energy, dancing and cheering for their dancers on the floor.

Fraternities, sororities, clubs and organizations are dancing and moving to the bangers blaring over the speakers, like "One More Time" by Daft Punk and "Levitating" by Dua Lipa.

And of course, THON families and children are the reason everyone's here in the first place.

