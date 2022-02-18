Even before the clock struck 6 p.m. Friday night, the Bryce Jordan Center was hustlin’ and bustlin’.

THON 2022 is set to kick off its 46-hour event, and there were plenty of moving parts to ensure a seamless experience for dancers, families and spectators.

Here’s a look at what was going on at the BJC before THON officially started.

Committee members everywhere

This is a given during THON, but you couldn’t look anywhere without seeing hundreds of students in red, yellow and other solid-colored THON shirts.

Although the seats were primarily empty, THON committee members were walking the concourse, setting up tables and wandering through the stands as they fulfilled their designated duties.

Even when the general public started flooding the BJC’s gates, the number of committee members remained clear: There were a heck of a lot of them.

Bangin’ music

“They wanna get my gold on the ceiling. I ain’t blind, just a matter of time.”

“Gold on the Ceiling” by The Black Keys was just one of the absolute bangers playing over the arena’s PA system, and it made the venue feel a lot less empty in its early goings.

While you can expect live music and other performances during THON, it was nice to have some pre-recorded stuff on the queue to pass the time.

Dancers file in

The human tunnel is synonymous with the beginning of THON, and the dancers began traversing through that tunnel outside the BJC at around 4:15 p.m.

Upon their arrival, the dancers started stretching, talking among themselves and waving to friends in the stands.

Most of them plopped down onto the floor as soon as they found a spot they liked. This was obviously expected, because they’ll have to be on their feet for almost two whole days, after all.

Spectators bring the juice

Supporters of the dancers were loud and proud from the second they walked in the doors.

Clubs, fraternities and sororities came in large groups with their cardboard signs, and they also came with energy.

Like the dancers, spectators, too, took advantage of seating themselves — because once THON officially starts, it’s standing time for everyone in the BJC.