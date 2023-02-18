Each year, THON produces its signature Line Dance to help dancers stretch and move throughout their 46-hour standing marathon. For many seniors participating in THON, this will be their last Line Dance as a student.

Alyssa Womeldorf said she’s been involved with THON since she “was in middle school.”

She continued her involvement with THON because she saw “a huge jump in leadership potential,” and “being in a sorority [was] really important [to her],” Womeldorf (senior-international politics) said.

Garrett Smith spent four years involved in THON during his time at Penn State.

Last year, even though Smith (senior-health policy and administration) didn't dance, he “was in the stands for 42 hours.”

Jonathon Chmiel has been involved in THON for all four years, but this is his first year being on the floor as a dancer, he said.

In the past, Chmiel (senior-finance) said he “definitely did not stand the full 46 hours” in the stands.

After dancing for multiple hours, Womeldorf “[wishes] they would switch it up a little bit … there are the classic movements, but now I am getting too comfortable, and it’s getting too easy.”

For Chmiel the Line Dance is “very intricate.”

“[The Line Dance] has a lot of pop culture references but still has the Four Diamonds message... and I like that,” he said.

Smith said he likes the freedom of the portion of the Line Dance that lets dancers jump around while “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert plays.

“I like the jumping around more than the coordinated movements,” Smith said.

Womeldorf agreed with Smith’s sentiment.

“Jumping around gets you going, it wakes you up and gets your heart going,” Womeldorf said.

A key aspect of the Line Dance each year is the incorporation of the events that have happened within that year.

For Smith, the quality of the Line Dance “varies based on the events that occur and it gets the crowd more involved.”

When considering the THON Line Dances for the past four years, Womeldorf said the Line Dance from her freshman year was her favorite.

“[The song] was stuck in my head for days after,” Womeldorf said.

For seniors involved at THON, the 2019 Line Dance was one of the most memorable.

“I still remember the freshman-year Line Dance years later,” Smith said.

Chmiel said he remembers the Line Dance from 2019 being the most memorable “because [he] was nostalgic at the time, and it was [his] first THON.”

Regardless of the quality or catchiness of the THON Line Dance each year, “getting hype” is the most important part, Chmiel said.

MORE THON COVERAGE

THON 2023 Dancer Pageant showcases talent across the student body The third annual THON Dancer Pageant kicked off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and was hosted by …