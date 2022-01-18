Each spring, Penn Staters eagerly anticipate which celebrity guests will perform during the upcoming THON Weekend.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to families affected by childhood cancer.

Will this year showcase a big headliner or instigate a universal Google search once they’ve been announced? With that, here’s a list of who I think should make an appearance at the Bryce Jordan Center for THON 2022.

Taylor Swift

It’s not like we haven’t already heard enough of her music through the downtown Starbucks’ speakers — students might get the chance to hear her perform, giving us yet another opportunity to get dragged into the dreaded “Taylor Swift was my top artist of 2021” conversation.

You know who you are…

Compilation of students with fitness Instagrams

Have you seen a mass amount of fitness Instagram pages that have popped up in the past few years, displaying your classmates spending countless hours working on their physique?

Hot take — maybe THON can host a bodybuilding competition for all of the students at Penn State with weightlifting Instagrams — because the social media posts just haven't been enough.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

The scene is set. The two are propped perfectly under the banyan tree. They share soliloquies of oddly dark and deep nature.

According to Megan Fox’s latest Instagram post after Machine Gun Kelly proposed to her, they “drank each other's blood,” so I’m assuming something creepy like that would happen as well.

Olivia Rodrigo

After her album “Sour” debuted in May 2021, Rodrigo easily became the next Taylor Swift of this decade. Performing at THON would not only be a great way to raise money toward a good cause, but it would also give us the chance to listen to thousands of girls screaming about heartbreak at the top of their lungs — a donation you can’t put a dollar sign on.

Vanilla Ice

In the spirit of donations, he probably needs this more than we do.

The Willard Preacher

Gary Cattel is often referred to as “The Willard Preacher,” known for giving religious sermons, 8 a.m. entertainment before class and Joel Osteen a run for his money.

Britney Spears

This past Halloween, the sidewalks of College Avenue swarmed with different versions of Britney from “I’m a Slave 4 U” Britney to “Oops!...I Did It Again” Britney.

If you weren’t Britney yourself, your roommate, classmate or Uber driver definitely was — I think we should bring that spirit back and get Spears to the stage.

Jack Harlow

Simply because if you aren’t attracted to him yourself, your boyfriend definitely is.

And last but not least, the artist everyone has been waiting for:

Kanye West

Maybe he’ll rap, present his 2024 presidential campaign or he may just really need to talk about the awkward eye contact he has to make with Pete Davidson every time they roll trash bins to the edge of the driveway.

