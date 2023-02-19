It’s 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, and I could use some sleep. It’s selfish of me to say such a thing, and I won’t claim anything else, but I’m used to an early bedtime and wake-up. The roars and bumps from THON Weekend 2023 have been some I will never forget.

But something about this morning caught me in particular. As I watched a very lackluster and de-energizing performance from Whethan tonight, I tried to find something to entertain me.

That’s when it hit me: I thought about the drums on the THON stage.

As the big “THON” reached my eyeballs all the way from press row, I couldn’t help but wonder what those drums are thinking about tonight’s Whethan performance and all of THON Weekend 2023.

So here’s my best guess for the thoughts and desires of a personified drum kit.

Immediately — they probably thought about how much better they could have done any kind of national performance Saturday night. Whethan seems like a nice kid to these drums, but he should probably take his mixing board somewhere else.

“I liked Whethan, but his music’s not quite my tempo,” the drums would likely say.

The drums sit there until someone comes to play them, and as soon as someone comes to play, they let loose. They respect that life is not about getting too big for our britches.

Next — they’re probably tired of hearing the Line Dance. Those speakers are a tried and tired sound for the drums on the THON 2023 stage.

As they sit there motionless, and members from the Dancer Relations committee get the crowd motivated, the drums might be a little pressed.

“Why couldn’t it be me,” they may ask. “Why can’t I be the reason ‘BJC is boomin’?’”

They would certainly ask why nobody who was able to get on the stage decided to take a picture with them. Sources tell me the drums don’t think taking a picture facing the dance floor is as cool as the drums.

Getting on the THON stage is a privilege, and how do people squander it away this time? By taking a picture nowhere near the drums — or at least, that’s what the drums think.

Last but certainly not least, the drums would thank all of those who picked up the sticks this weekend and made a splash.

Whether they were playing kit or dancing on the floor, my guess is the drums are thankful for everyone who comes near them.

The drums may only be here for THON Weekend 2023 and will likely be locked away in some closet at 5 p.m. later today. But in the meantime, the drums are happy to provide joy this weekend and play some tunes.

“Thank you all for a great THON Weekend 2023,” the drums would surely say.

MORE THON COVERAGE