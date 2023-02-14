THON is certainly a treasured tradition within the Penn State community, with support and enthusiasm seemingly as high as ever following a record-setting amount of funds raised last year.

While the main priority of THON will always be raising money to help families affected by pediatric cancer, there’s also a number of traditions that add to the success of the event. This includes the yearly surprise musical performer.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

With the identity of this year’s guest still a mystery, here are some potential options for THON’s 2023 headline performer.

Rihanna

Starting off with a bang, this year’s Super Bowl halftime show headliner, Rihanna, would be a logical choice to take center stage during THON Weekend 2023.

Rihanna is evidently on the comeback trail, performing in front of a giant television audience during the Super Bowl, as well as releasing the song “Lift Me Up” as part of the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack this past fall.

Having not released an album since 2016’s “Anti,” the “Good Girl Gone Bad” seems ready to enjoy a big 2023 — even after her surprise pregnancy announcement on Super Bowl Sunday.

It’s possible Rihanna already recorded a new album set to drop later this year, so showing face in a huge way during the world’s largest student-run charity would be a logical choice for both herself and the university.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line

If Rihanna is unable to make her way to the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend, then the focus can shift from the Super Bowl performer to some of the Super Bowl players.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line has some serious pipes to them, as proven by their 2022 Christmas album, “A Philly Special Christmas.”

Seeing the boys in the trenches during THON Weekend would be an awesome moment for the numerous Eagles fans residing in Happy Valley, even after Philadelphia’s Super Bowl loss.

Of course, the only thing potentially holding this idea back is that all of the Eagles’ songs are made for the holiday season. The hope here is the Birds have been working on some new material, ready-made to debut during THON.

Will Smith

Sticking with the Philly flavor, Will Smith may be banned from the Oscars, but he’d be welcomed with open arms inside of the BJC.

Smith’s top hits bring the right type of upbeat positivity and fun that an event like THON requires.

There’s no reason why this year’s line dancers can’t enjoy a rendition of “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” or start to have fantasies about an imminent spring break by hearing Smith sing “Miami.”

As long as everyone keeps his wife’s name out of their you-know-whats, a surprise concert from the Fresh Prince should go off without a hitch.

Austin Butler (dressed as Elvis Presley)

Turning back the clock a bit here, Elvis Presley is one of the world’s most renowned and memorable music artists.

Despite Presley’s death decades ago, his music is still touching people’s lives. This was most recently evidenced by the release of the movie “Elvis,” which saw Austin Butler portray “The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

To follow up his performance on the silver screen, Butler could emerge in full Presley attire during THON Weekend and thrill the crowd with his rendition of some of the artist’s greatest hits.

It would practically be “The Ed Sullivan Show” all over again.

Megan Swift

If Penn State isn’t in favor of reflecting on the legacy of a star like Presley, perhaps it’ll instead want to propel the career of a current Nittany Lion.

When she isn’t busy running this publication as The Daily Collegian’s editor-in-chief, senior Megan Swift performs as a member of the Penn State Singing Lions, the university’s show choir.

During THON Weekend 2021, Swift (senior-digital and print journalism) performed “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus and vlogged her virtual performance experience.

Perhaps Swift and the powers at THON have organized a surprise for the audience this weekend that will allow the EIC to showcase her singing talents.

However, Megan may not be the only Swift who has her eyes on performing at THON.

Taylor Swift

Reading, Pennsylvania, native Taylor Swift is another strong choice to emerge onto the BJC’s stage this weekend.

Swift brings a large catalog of hits to the table as a possible option for this year’s headliner, and it’s hard to imagine her selection wouldn’t bring even more of a spotlight toward the great cause THON is primarily focused on.

Similar to a potential appearance by Rihanna or Smith, Swift would bring many more eyes onto the Penn State community’s charitable efforts, and securing her for this year’s event could lead to a substantial increase in the amount of money raised for years to come.

A scenario where Swift appears at THON isn’t just out of someone’s “wildest dreams.” On the contrary, it’s extremely possible.

