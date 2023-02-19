For those of you not in the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend, at various points in the night, THON holds themed hours for the dancers on the floor. Some of the themes used so far include carnival, space, Disney, superhero and country.

Now, what happened during these hours? That's a great question because I was at the BJC for the Carnival Hour, and that consisted of a themed background for a slideshow title page and cornhole.

Not only are these themes uncreative, but they also don't offer a reasonable explanation as to why they were chosen; however, I'll provide both.

My first choice is on the same wavelength as the previous themes, Sports. The idea is predicated on this year's THON falling on the same number that Michael Jordan popularized, No. 23.

A sports theme hour would look like various sports offered on the floor; this could be a basketball hoop, a soccer ball with a pair of nets and you could even set up a pickleball court — or a little grade-school throwback — tetherball and four square.

Some of the Panhellenic organizations had themes that coincide with the themed hour, such as Lambda Chi Alpha and Alpha Xi Delta, which was Marvel.

The sports theme wouldn’t only be a fun distraction, but it also coincides with this year's theme for FIJI and Sigma Kappa.

This is also a great opportunity for the dancers to move, stretch and get some blood flowing. This would also give them an opportunity to play “Work Out" by J. Cole, clean of course, I'm not a heathen.

I would also accept “Physical" by Olivia Newton-John.

My next theme recommendation comes from a place of utility, Pajama Party. Now. you may think this is a bad idea because the dancers would be comfortable and more likely to get tired; however, I say nay nay, not if the pajamas in question were made from the same material as a burlap sack.

For those of you who don’t know what a burlap sack is, imagine the brushes of your toothbrush but wearable. You might say, "Well that's cruel." But I ask you, would that not keep the dancers moving?

The final option is a Glow in the Dark, or Glow in the Dim Light, for safety reasons. From a practical standpoint, this just makes sense. THON already hands out glow sticks and flashing bracelets, so, why not?

During this hour, they would also only play EDM music with some flashing lights, for added effect.

