This weekend, 707 people will attempt to stand for 46 straight hours in the Bryce Jordan Center to help raise money for pediatric cancer during THON Weekend 2023.

While I have no idea how many people make it through all 46, I know it’s a large majority.

With that being said, I can pretty much guarantee these four people wouldn’t make it through the entire dance marathon.

Me

I have the mental fortitude and the strength to last the duration, but I simply don’t take care of my body.

While borderline insomnia might provide an advantage when it comes to staying up for long periods of time or barely sleeping over several days — there’s a cap on that cursed superpower.

As I’ve recently learned, staying up for 24 consecutive hours is equivalent to .10 alcohol by volume — which is over the legal limit to drive.

I’ve never been drunk in my life, but theoretically, if I had been, I would get very tired easily when I drink.

Because I’m a fighter, I would push to stay up for as long as possible, but at a certain point, the fact I came in with just four hours of sleep and drank a gallon of water over the past three days would screw me over.

I give myself like 30 hours before I pass out from exhaustion.

John Collins

Cheaters never win, and John Collins, an NBA forward for the Atlanta Hawks, is a cheater.

With all due respect to all the hard-working and steroid-free basketball players out there, you have to be a massive loser to cheat in basketball — it’s a sport of skill far before strength, in most cases.

I understand professional sports are ultra-competitive and the man has to make his money but doing PEDs just to remain a role player is embarrassing.

I give it two hours before they realize he’s using a performance enhancer and kick him out.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Politics aside, these presidents (one former, the other current) are old and not all there in more ways than one.

President Joe Biden is known to be forgetful at times, while former former President Donald Trump was known to be overly confident in himself at times.

Chances are Biden would forget where he was and pop a squat by the third hour, and Trump would talk a big game beforehand before pulling out of the marathon at around the same point.

Urban Outfitters employee

Unlike McDonald’s and Waffle House workers, who will literally fight you over the simplest forms of disrespect (not condoning violence but as they should), Urban Outfitters’ employees simply couldn’t be bothered to stand for 46 hours.

Notoriously known for their lack of enthusiasm for their jobs, these employees wouldn’t even show up to THON, much less dance.

Can’t say I blame them, THON is great, but boy is it exhausting for everyone — obviously especially the dancers.

