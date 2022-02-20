Music can either make or seriously break the vibe, and Penn State’s 46-hour dance marathon is full of energy. Over my 12-hour shift from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, I listened closely to THON’s radio.

Here are some of the best bangers and worst flops of THON Weekend 2022.

Best

“The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac

Starting with a classic, this song struck a chord. With the well-known chorus and the hard-hitting beats, you can bet I was head banging the whole time.

“S.O.S” by the Jonas Brothers

Not only do the Jonas Brothers exude nostalgia for many but this song is always a go-to energizer.

Young Joe’s and Nick’s vocals are killer — you can’t find that whine anywhere else. No need for an S.O.S from press row during this bop.

“Lonely Boy” by The Black Keys

Nothing like some guitar to keep your energy levels up. I’ve always really liked this song, so I was jumping in my seat.

Then, when local band Canary, who by the way delivered the single best setlist THON has ever seen, took to the stage hours later with a cover of “Lonely Boy,” my life was complete.

"Y.M.C.A." by Village People

To be honest, I’m not a huge fan of this song or the dance that accompanies it, but this was an interactive jam that I welcomed.

While I noticed after every Line Dance, fewer and fewer people shout “Bing Bong” when the Dancer Relations captains pass the mic to the crowd, I was pleasantly surprised to hear the whole BJC sing “Y.M.C.A.” when they cut the music on the chorus.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

Do I even need to explain this one?

I think everyone in the Bryce Jordan Center knew the words to Journey’s most popular hit. For once this whole weekend, I could actually hear people singing over the music.

“Life is a Highway” by Rascal Flatts

Any Lightning McQueen fans out there? I know it can’t just be me.

Besides its iconic role in the movie “Cars,” this song is always a classic sing-a-long. I prefer listening to it when I’m behind the wheel, but behind the organization cardboard letters in front of me on press row will do just fine.

“LA Devotee” by Panic! at the Disco

OK, THON. I see your Panic! At the Disco obsession is as strong as mine was in sixth grade. And, honestly, I still vibe with it.

Even though this song was played at a lower volume in between THON acts, you know it had the whole Collegian belting lyrics and nearly falling out of our seats.

Worst

“F.U.N. Song”

Spongebob fans, please, don’t hate me. This song aired at approximately 9 a.m., and the porous squarepants’ shrill voice painfully pierced my eardrums. It was somehow louder than every other song.

Funny thing is, this song is exactly what sparked my idea for this blog, and I thought there would be more tunes that didn’t hit the mark. But I stand corrected. THON’s playlist is superb.

Suggestions for DJ THON

Hey Mr. DJ, if you can’t pass the aux, can you put these on the queue?

“Lips of an Angel” by Hinder

“Hey Baby (Drop It To The Floor)” by Pitbull

“Kiss Me Thru the Phone” by Soulja Boy

“Yeah 3x” by Chris Brown

“Yeah!” by Usher

“Low” by Flo Rida

“Everytime We Touch” by Cascada

“It’s Not Over” by Daughtry

“I Like It” by Enrique Iglesias

“Burnin’ Up” by Jonas Brothers

“The Diary of Jane” by Breaking Benjamin

“Shake It” by Metro Station

“Hotel Room Service” by Pitbull

“Dear Maria, Count Me In” by All Time Low

MORE THON COVERAGE

Penn State students are thankful to see THON Pep Rally back in person Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Penn State sports teams took the THON stage for the annual Pep Ra…