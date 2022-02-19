Two bands — Moonroof and FlooringCo. — had the chance to play their best selections during Penn State THON’s Battle of the Bands on Friday night.

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families.

Here’s my review of the bands’ performances:

Moonroof

An indie pop band from Philadelphia, Moonroof rocked the Bryce Jordan Center stage first, with covers of Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” and Tame Impala’s “The Less I Know the Better.”

The renditions included drums, keyboard and electric guitars. I personally enjoyed the synth effects of the keyboard underneath a few of the tunes.

Dave Kim, who performed lead vocals for the band, said it was his first time at Penn State, and the experience was "amazing.” Even though he drifted a bit off-key, Kim was filled with energy throughout the performance.

The best part about Moonroof was the uplifting nature of its songs, and I especially loved the guitar players and various chord progressions.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this,” Kim said.

FlooringCo.

I must disclose that I came into this performance a tad biased as I’m already a fan of FlooringCo.’s song “Suburban Psycho.”

The indie rock band had me hooked as soon as its members took the stage Friday night, playing a cover of “Kilby Girl” by The Backseat Lovers.

“The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World was the group’s second selection, and many of the THON dancers were jumping up and down on the BJC floor along with the band.

FlooringCo.’s performance achieved next-level status when the band played a cover of “Stolen Dance” by Milky Chance — a personal favorite of mine.

My analysis

In my book, FlooringCo. came out on top in Battle of the Bands — by far.

The lead singer had a cool but confident air about him, and he sported a blue and red striped long sleeve, oversized shirt.

FlooringCo.’s selections were appropriate for THON’s audience as they gave spectators the chance to really get into the performance. While Moonroof sported talented instrumentalists, I believe its song selections missed the mark.

I even found myself dancing in my seat throughout FlooringCo.’s tunes — they made me want to hop up from my computer screen on press row and jump up and down.