It’s the most wonderful time of THON Weekend 2023 — the first late night in the Bryce Jordan Center surrounded by peers dancing their hearts out.

One of the best things to get me through the late nights on press row, for me, is to reflect on THON itself since a lot happens during the 46-hour dance marathon.

If you need a pick-me-up, here’s a list of things that have happened so far this THON Weekend that relate to every letter in “Collegian” — because why not?

Caffeine addiction

For me, I can’t get through the day without a bit of caffeine — even if it isn’t THON Weekend. I am notorious for drinking way too much of it.

Students throughout the BJC are finding ways to stay awake throughout the 46 hours, whether it be from coffee at the concession stands or chugging a Red Bull before entering the BJC like me.

I can say for myself and my fellow Collegian staff members, we will be reliant on any form of caffeine by the end of the weekend, and the rest of BJC as well (besides the dancers, of course).

OPPerations Committee cleans the floor

After taking a lap around the BJC to check out the sights and smells of THON 2023, I was stopped from reentering my portal by… the OPPerations Committee cleaning the floor.

I thought it was funny that they were cleaning the floor by making a human chain to block off certain sections of the BJC at 1 a.m., but that’s their job. The OPPerations Committee is responsible for overseeing the setup, planning, maintenance and cleanup, according to THON’s website.

I have learned more and more every hour at THON, especially what each color shirt represents during the weekend.

Line Dance

One of the best parts of THON is the Line Dance, and this year’s dance and lyrics are so fun. I can tell students love it.

I was dancing my heart out through the whole thing every time it came on, and everyone has been jamming out all weekend — even at 3 a.m.

The pop culture and Penn State references are what makes this THON tradition a classic.

Lots of greek letters

Bouncing and shining throughout the BJC are decorated letters and signs from different greek life organizations.

THON wouldn’t be THON without them, and some of the insanely large and in charge letters stand out in the crowd. The Daily Collegian even ranked the letters so you don’t have to.

I feel horrible for the people holding those letters. My best wishes go out to the arms of those students.

Eating a 2 a.m. chicken basket

One of the most iconic parts of THON Weekend, besides what I’ve already listed, is the food at the concession stands.

People are eating chicken baskets — yes, chicken baskets — and full meals at 2 a.m. I guess they have to pass the time somehow, and I don’t blame them because there are some great food options in the BJC.

I ate a whole hoagie at 3 a.m., and that was a mistake. My stomach now hates me, and it gives my deja vu to THON 2022 when I almost ate the whole concession stand menu and regretted it.

Gliding down the “Slides of Strength”

To ease some discomfort, THON dancers took to the annual “Slides of Strength” for a quick refresher after being on their feet.

I appreciate how THON continues this tradition to give dancers a bit of relief. I’ve talked to friends who have danced before, and they love it.

I personally love this tradition at THON as well, and I’ve always wanted to participate in it — only because it looks so fun.

Insane amounts of bubbles

Whether people bring Play-Doh or bouncy balls, the stands and dance floor are filled with all sorts of fun activities to make the time go by faster.

However, who knew so many people enjoyed blowing bubbles to pass the time in the BJC? I’ve gotten hit by so many already.

It must be a great pastime for people because all I’ve seen is bubbles upon bubbles upon bubbles floating around.

Amazing performances

THON 2023 did not lack or disappoint in the musical performances it has put on so far.

While I missed Friday night headliner Natasha Bedingfield’s performance (and I’m mad about it), I heard it was amazing. “Pocketful of Sunshine” was the perfect bop to hype up the THON crowd.

Besides the Friday night headliner, there have been plenty of other performances, including Battle of the Bands, local band Ted and the Hi-Fis and more that rocked out the BJC.

Nowhere to get water

Well, that’s a bit of an exaggeration.

There are plenty of water fountains to fill empty bottles and keep hydrated, but every line is very long. I know people need water, but why do the lines have to be so long?

With a lot more still to come this THON Weekend, I hope to see more iconic moments and to make more memories as the Collegian provides live coverage of the 46 hours. Let’s only hope I don’t eat any more food until a reasonable hour.

MORE THON COVERAGE

Penn State students react to THON 2023 Line Dance reveal For each hour of THON’s 46-hour dance marathon, the Line Dance, a yearly recap of world news…