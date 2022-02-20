After being surrounded by a never-ending sea of blue and white hoodies and sweatpants all year, it’s kind of refreshing to take in all of the funky fashion choices THON has to offer.

Here are some of the most prevalent and interesting THON clothing trends I’ve seen people wearing while walking around the BJC this weekend.

Fanny packs

Fanny packs seem to go in and out of style every couple of years, but thankfully, they’re in this year because I’ve always been in the pro-fanny pack camp.

Whether you wear it the “regular” way around your waist or the “cool kid” way over your shoulder, fanny packs are an indispensable tool during THON. They’ll store all of your essentials — your phone, wallet, keys, glow sticks and tiny squirt gun.

Cut-off shirts

The Bryce Jordan Center gets pretty hot during THON. With thousands of people jumping around, dancing and shouting, you’re bound to develop some pit stains.

So to keep themselves from getting overheated, many students are showing off their DIY skills by cutting the sleeves and sides off of their shirts — it keeps you cool, both literally and figuratively.

Tutus and grass skirts

THON is the one weekend in the school year where college-aged guys finally ditch their bizarre flannel-over-hoodie-over-sweatpants combo.

In these glorious 46 hours, these men put their toxic senses of masculinity aside and absolutely rock a tutu or grass skirt, often paired with an equally loud patterned Hawaiian shirt, bandana and sunglasses.

Improperly-worn masks

This may come as a surprise to some, but walking around wearing a mask under your nose, under your chin or simply hanging off the side of one of your ears is not the same as actually wearing a mask.

Listen, I get it. It’s pretty toasty in here. It’s sweaty. But the mask goes over your nose.

Clear bags

PVC, but make it *fashion.*

If you want to enter THON with a bag, it has to be clear, so security can see its contents. I didn’t have time to get one, so I just carried my laptop and notebook around with me in my hands like a Real Journalist.

I predict clear bags are going to be a trend this spring after everyone else was forced to buy one to bring their belongings into the BJC.

Or at least I hope it becomes a trend — I’m nosy.

Blazers

This year, many Daily Collegian staffers wore blazers to their THON shifts, and I was thrilled to take part in this.

I rolled up to my shift in a black blazer feeling like I could conquer the world, and I can't picture myself ever going outside without wearing a blazer ever again.

I will wear blazers to my 9 a.m. classes. I will wear blazers to my Tinder dates. I will be buried in a blazer. I have been awake for 22 hours.

MORE THON COVERAGE

+2 Dancer Relations committee members reflect on experiences helping dancers at Penn State THON Staying on your feet for 46 straight hours takes a toll on the body — so each THON dancer is…