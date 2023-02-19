Over the course of the weekend, there have been a lot of sights and sounds to take in — from lights to dancing Greek letters. To channel my inner Bob Ross, I took a stroll around the Bryce Jordan Center this morning and ranked the banners made by greek organizations.

5 . Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Alpha Delta Pi — "Wreck-It Ralph"

While this is a "Wreck-It-Ralph" themed banner, it took me a few minutes to come to that conclusion. At first glance, SAE and ADP's banner looked like a Candy Land game board, resembling a Nyquil-induced fever dream.

This banner is in last place, not just because of its looks. Other banners seem to connect their illustration to THON's message in a way — this one did not.

4. Kappa Delta and Beta Sigma Beta at Penn State — Comic book

From the streets of crime to the streets of State College, this comic-themed banner bounces with colors, which feels as though they just peeled the plastic off of a brand-new comic.

On the banner, they project the pediatric cancer ribbon into the sky to resemble Batman’s Bat call. I think this is unique and can resonate with THON’s message — you call for help, and they come.

3. Kappa Kappa Gamma and Delta Chi — Pokémon

If there was nostalgia in any sign here, this would be the one.

A simply illustrated Poké Ball floods my brain with memories of blacktop-scraped knees as kids ruthlessly “battled” each other with different pokemon during elementary school recess.

2. Kappa Alpha Theta — Western-style

This Texas Roadhouse-esque banner immediately brought me back to my musical theatre days. In middle school, I performed in “Oklahoma!” the musical.

Still, I’m partially haunted by the echoes of phony country accents and late-night clogging routines. If you thought the week leading up to THON was intense, you should’ve seen the preparation for one of our middle school musicals.

1. FIJI and Sigma Kappa — “The Big Dance”

Before seeing this banner, I didn't know what “The Big Dance” meant. For full transparency, I don’t get around to watching much basketball, making this a shocking revelation.

The reference is to March Madness and could be a nod to Michael Jordan who wore a No. 23 jersey (for THON 2023). The banner also features a blue THON jersey.

