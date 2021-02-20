I’m not one to dance, yet I still hold the THON Line Dances near and dear to my heart.

The Line Dance seeks to foster group unity and community during THON. It is incredibly fun to sing or dance along with the Line Dance from the Bryce Jordan Center stands (or press row) (or The Daily Collegian office).

2021 marks my fourth year reporting on THON — and my fourth Line Dance.

In honor of that, I ranked THON’s most iconic tradition based on the lyrics, music, dance and energy of each Line Dance over the last four years.

4. THON 2021 Line Dance

Every year, it feels like many of the current seniors have some sort of beef with their senior year Line Dance. Perhaps a senior’s last Line Dance cannot match the expectations they held for it, or the excitement they felt during their freshman year Line Dance.

I don’t dislike this Line Dance — it’s just forgettable. The Line Dance is usually an earworm (for better or worse), but I haven’t found myself humming this Line Dance at all this year.

Lyrics: 6/10

The heart of the Line Dance is its chorus, and this year’s chorus is lacking in both lyrical quality and rhythm. It is quite unmemorable.

However, I do give the 2021 Line Dance props for its solid pop culture references (much “happiness” for the Taylor Swift reference, ha) and ability to recognize difficulties and historical events that have happened over the past year.

Music: 5/10

A good Line Dance is able to appeal to people of all ages — Penn State students, children, parents, etc. Much of this appeal stems from its multigenerational music.

Nearly all of the music in this year’s Line Dance sounds like music that is being blasted from my neighbor’s apartment at 1 a.m. on a Thursday morning during a gathering that is not very socially distanced. Point being, there isn’t much variety in this year’s musical choices.

Dance: 6/10

I appreciate that this year’s dance moves are cool and a bit more complicated than past year’s dances. However, the dance lacks creativity and coherency with the lyrics.

Energy: 4/10

It’s a bit difficult to rank the energy of this year’s Line Dance as the energy of THON 2021 is more subdued and divided compared to previous THONs.

This year’s Line Dance does get some Collegian staffers out of their seats when it starts playing in the Collegian office. However, there are no lyrics that everyone yells together or dance moves that nearly everyone imitates.

In past years, there was always a part of the Line Dance that most people couldn’t resist participating in. I don’t see the same this year.

Total score: 21/40

3. THON 2018 Line Dance

My freshman year Line Dance. To be honest, I didn’t really know what THON was, let alone the Line Dance, when I first walked into the BJC to cover THON for the Collegian.

Despite my ignorance, I thought this Line Dance was a ton of fun. It’s a good time all around, with several stand-out moments.

Lyrics: 7/10

The lyrics are solid, but nothing stands out to me as excellent. The “Boom, stop, bring the thunder” is full of energy and will get stuck in your head.

Bonus point for the musical line being “Ooh, look what you made me do” (last Taylor Swift reference, I promise).

Music: 8/10

“Breaking Free.” That’s all I’ll say.

Dance: 7/10

The dance moves in 2018’s Line Dance are a bit more engaging and original than 2021’s, but they aren’t anything special. They are not overly complicated or unique.

Energy: 8/10

This Line Dance hyped up the 2018 crowd, as evident by the excited cheers and yells during the first Line Dance. The “boom, stop” in the chorus is a guaranteed attention grabber, while the numerous sports references excited (and divided) the crowd.

Total score: 30/40

2. THON 2020 Line Dance

The 2020 Line Dance is an excellent example of a well-executed Line Dance. The music and pop culture references perfectly reflect the year they represent, and the dance moves demonstrate the creative and cheery atmosphere of THON.

Lyrics: 9/10

The 2020 Line Dance lyrics don’t just recount what happened over the previous year, but add some life and creativity to these occurrences. The chorus is very catchy (to say the least) and stands out compared to other choruses. The “can I get a vibe check?” line is cringe, but in a fun way.

Additionally, callbacks to past Line Dances in the last verse were cleverly placed.

I will add it’s a bit ironic that this Line Dance started with “2020, futures bright.” About that...

Music: 9/10

THON perfectly captured the vibe of popular music from February 2019 to February 2020 in this Line Dance, with the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X all featured.

Dance: 10/10

An excellent dance, comparable only to the THON 2019 dance. This dance was easy and fun, but it also featured distinctive dance moves.

Energy: 9/10

“Penn State from the top, let’s get hype let’s GOOOOO” is hitting pretty hard as I sit in the Collegian office writing this article with my headphones in — so just imagine how hyped you get when you are in the BJC with 16,000 other people.

Aside from the enthusiasm of the chorus, the upbeat lyrics and innovative dance moves add to the hype-ability of the 2020 Line Dance.

Total score: 37/40

1. THON 2019 Line Dance

Remember how I said that I am not one to dance? Well, when I started watching the 2019 Line Dance as a refresher, I not only started singing along, I even danced a tiny bit.

The 2019 Line Dance is a nearly perfect line dance. Everything in this Line Dance is so incredibly executed that I deeply regret not fully appreciating it in 2019.

Lyrics: 10/10

Lyrical genius after lyrical genius. Half of the lines in this dance are yellable. My favorite line is “R-E-S-P-E-C-T / Fans all cheer for Rhapsody.” This is not the Line Dance. This is poetry.

Additionally, during the last verse that highlights THON’s accomplishments and mission, the lyrics are beautifully written. The lyrics serve as a good reminder of THON’s impact.

Music: 10/10

Where do I start? Mason Ramsey, The Greatest Showman, “In My Feelings,” “Sicko Mode,” Lizzie McGuire, “High Hopes”...

Hold on wait a minute —

Y’all thought I was finished?

Dance: 10/10

I initially wrote that the 2020 Line Dance had the best dance moves, but I couldn’t say that in good conscience after rewatching the 2019 Line Dance. The dance moves are incredibly fun and energetic, and I think even those who don’t enjoy dancing will find one part they want to dance to.

Energy: 10/10

You can tell the creators of this Line Dance had such a fun time making it. Their energy was emulated in the BJC in 2019, and that energy won’t be forgotten any time soon.

Total score: 40/40

MORE THON COVERAGE

What was missing from THON’s 2021 Line Dance? | Opinion THON’s 2021 Line Dance is filled with references and callbacks to momentous moments of the p…