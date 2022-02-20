Drinking water regularly is essential for dancers, spectators and committee members to make it through THON Weekend.

In fact, it’s so important that the Hospitality committee conducts “water socials” every few hours to encourage attendees to “DRINK THAT WATER!” in a unified chug.

The crew bounds on stage to the classic Dropkick Murphys track “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” and rallies the crowd to continue “sipping up” water bottles in case anyone forgot amid their sleepless haze.

After all, everyone in the building will need to replenish at some point.

Depending on what point in the weekend you choose to hydrate, the water fountain lines can be close to 45 minutes, and unfortunately, THON doesn't offer a FastPass to skip the line.

Interestingly, concessions offered two packaged water options for spectators: Aquafina and… Aquafina. In a can.

There are pros and cons to both options. But if you find yourself confused or overwhelmed when you approach the cashier, look no further. There's a clear choice that any level-headed water drinker should opt for.

Aquafina bottle

The classic.

If there’s anything Penn Staters have, it’s pride. I’m sure most would find comfort in the fact that Aquafina is bottled in Purchase, New York, by Pepsi Co. — the official soft drink manufacturer of Penn State.

The 20 fluid ounce bottle will set you back $3 (or 3 units of LionCash) — a fair price considering some stadiums will charge $4 or more for Dasani bottles (which tastes like it comes directly from the bottom of the ocean).

When you first open the plastic bottle, you’re greeted with a foreboding hiss — more reminiscent of opening a bottle of Diet Coke than anything that would provide legitimate hydration.

Though I have to say, the flavor is nearly perfect. It’s neutral. It tastes like nothing, the way I prefer water to taste. Maybe there’s a sliiiiight plastic-y taste, but it’s very minimal.

According to the label, the beverage is “purified by reverse osmosis.” I don’t know what that process entails, but it definitely works.

Aquafina can

If you’re the type of person who likes to set yourself apart from the crowd, you should reach for the can.

At the same $3 price point, the can delivers 16 fluid ounces of fresh, clean ~crispness~ to the hydration experience that's just unmatched by the plastic bottle.

And if it means anything, the aesthetics of this vessel scream luxury.

The can is packaged by Wis-Pak, Inc. in Norfolk, Nebraska. But die-hard Penn State fans don’t need to worry about buying this product — Wis-Pak is merely the canning division of the Pepsi Co. brand.

Several factors set the metallic vessel on a plane above the plastic one.

First and foremost, the material is definitely designed for a first-class experience. Though both the bottle and the can provided a smooth taste, the slight plastic notes were a bit of a turnoff from the bottle.

Slow sippers would also rejoice in the thermal capabilities of the resealable can. The metal keeps the water much colder for much longer (chuggers can also be thankful for the wider opening).

That being said, the BJC does permit empty refillable water bottles upon entry.

Honestly, it feels a bit strange paying for a substance that falls from the sky. After paying $6 for 36 ounces of water, I can easily say it’s best to just stick with the water fountain.

Especially after paying $12 for a cheesesteak.

It’s best to avoid buying water at all if possible. A well-timed water fountain trip can be a lifesaver.

And as far as I’ve observed, the bottle is the only option available to dancers. It may not be the best, but it'll get them through the weekend.

