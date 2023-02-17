Natasha Bedingfield took to the stage Friday night as THON 2023’s headline performer, and while many in the Bryce Jordan Center couldn't “feel the rain” on their skin, Bedingfield delivered a dazzling performance nonetheless.

She hit a high-note right off the bat, which sent the crowd into a roar. Dressed in all blue and a red hat and boots, Bedingfield electrified the audience with her opener “Love Like This,” ending it with “never find a love like THON.”

She segued into her next song, “Single.”

“Pocketful of Sunshine” followed, which the crowd received with open arms. During the chorus, students belted out the lyrics, “take me away, a secret place, a sweet escape.”

Immediately she followed with a cover of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” as sparks flew and heads bumped, an electric guitar solo dominated the chorus.

LED lights from greek letter signs flickered in the audience as they bobbled up and down. As she finished the song, she gave a shoutout for The Weeknd and said “give an even bigger cheer” for all of those dancing.

Her next act — a cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain.” A more relaxed performance from the mic stand compared to her previous acts, she still had the audience out with their cell phone flashlights waving back and forth.

She ended the song down stage with many audience members waving their arms as they followed the rhythm.

“I’m inspired and really anything can happen from here,” she told the audience after the song.

She continued into her song “These Words,” where the Nittany Lion made an appearance with his staple electric guitar tail before he exited the stage.

Bedingfield surprised the audience with Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” which transitioned into “Unwritten,” a song which earned her a Grammy nomination and shares the name of her 2004 debut album.

The audience members, electrified as it’s been all night, did Bedingfield’s job for her as they screamed the lyrics.

She changed the tempo and told the audience to clap as she built to a crescendo finalizing the last chorus and her performance belting high-notes.

MORE THON COVERAGE

THON completes Candy Land adventure with Kids Mail Call With this weekend being the 51st THON — dancers and volunteers welcomed Four Diamonds famili…