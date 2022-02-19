A 50th THON special, "THON — 50 Years For The Kids" — will air on Philadelphia's 6ABC on Saturday night.

The special will broadcast at 7 p.m. to celebrate the 50th THON.

6ABC's Walter Perez, Alicia Vitarelli and Ducis Rodgers will host the 30-minute long special.

The stations simulcasting the program include the following:

WABC New York (an ABC-owned television station)

WTAE Pittsburgh

WHTM Harrisburg -Lancaster -Lebanon -York

WNEP Wilkes Barre - Scranton

WATM Johnstown-Altoona

Along with the stations, the special will be cast on 6ABC's 24/7 streaming service.

THON is celebrating 50 years as the world's largest student-run philanthropy program helping Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by pediatric cancer.