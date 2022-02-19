Athletes flipped, stunted and danced through the annual THON Pep Rally at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Thirty minutes before the event, people in the crowd received white Pep Rally T-shirts to wear — with the exception of some wearing yellow to create a "50 zone" in the crowd to commemorate the 50th THON.

Pump up songs like “Harlem Shake” and “The Hum” got organizations and spectators in the stands excited.

DJ, student and Rules & Regulations captain Wes Saunders started off the festivities and whipped out his computer to play popular hits like “Love Story” by Taylor Swift. He told the crowd to “remember” this moment.

The Penn State cheerleaders continued to hype up the crowd with popular Penn State cheers and Blue Band tunes.

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour and James Franklin welcomed everyone to the BJC. They said they were both excited to be back in person for one of the most “important” parts of the year.

Franklin then introduced recent Super Bowl champ and former Nittany Lion Nick Scott to the stage.

Scott told THON families that players get so much “inspiration” from them, and as a former THON dancer himself, he encouraged dancers to keep going because it's important to “demonstrate a fraction of what these families have to do.”

The judges were THON’s Executive Director Kate Colgan, kids Christian and Levi who participated in a light saber battle earlier in the night, and the CEO of Penn State’s Alumni Association Paul Clifford.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth even surprised the kid judges and the audience.

Men’s golf kicked off the competition, wearing matching outfits with pants that tore off. The team did plenty of flips and threw players in the air.

Women’s lacrosse was next with a synchronized routine to songs like “Feel This Moment” and more.

Recent Big Ten champions, the men’s soccer team arrived on stage in tanks and shorts, circled up at the beginning for a huddle, did flips, and more. The group even had someone strut on the stage with a blonde wig.

Some teams couldn't make the event, including women’s gymnastics, women’s basketball, baseball, women’s swimming and diving, and men’s basketball, who all sent video shoutouts to THON. Men’s gymnastics was also not at the Pep Rally.

Women’s volleyball brought pom poms and signs and performed to trendy songs and sounds. The women had pants that tore off as well, and they chest bumped, threw people in the air and held FTK signs.

Women’s basketball coach Carolyn Kieger made an appearance to pump up the crowd for her first time at THON and said that it was the “coolest thing” she's ever seen.

She encouraged people to chest bump or high five a neighbor and taught the BJC the “pride jacks” that the basketball players do.

“You pay it forward, and you give it back to everyone,” Kieger said.

Men’s fencing was up next in suits and sunglasses. The group pretended to fence on stage, ripped off their suit jackets, held up a fencing sign and took a selfie with the crowd.

Women’s golf performed hits from the movie “High School Musical '' with some players dressed up as the characters Troy, Gabriella, and Sharpay.

With matching jerseys, women’s soccer started with a ready position on the floor, completed a kickline and more.

After women’s soccer, Trace McSorely virtually joined the BJC for THON but was not seen on video.

Women’s fencing arrived on stage up with a Pitbull theme — with someone dressed up as Pitbull himself. The group lifted "Pitbull" up into the air, and one of the players balanced a FTK sign on their chin.

Women’s tennis also performed to popular songs, complete with the worm and splits.

Men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry greeted the crowd during the competition.

He said “this place is special” when he referring to THON and even danced a bit before presenting women’s field hockey, who performed a dance with flips and lifted players into the air.

The Nittany Lion later took the stage for 46 one-arm pushups for 46 hours of THON. Levi and Christian came back again for the “We are” chant and to introduce the football team.

Partially in uniform, the football team performed dances that have been popular on TikTok like the jerk. Women’s hockey came out after with hockey sticks and “Happy Valley” tees and performed to some throwback songs.

The Lionettes wrapped up the competition with the Nittany Lion in front. “Let’s Get It Started” by the Black Eyed Peas played as they showcased their usual Lionette performance complete with kicks and splits.

The finalists of the competition were men’s and women’s soccer, who performed their acts again.

The judges chose men’s soccer as the winners. The Penn State Alma Mater played at the end as the BJC swayed along to the music.

