At the conclusion of Penn State THON Weekend 2023, the 46-hour dance marathon's Executive Committee revealed the final total — $15,006,132.46 — breaking the single-year fundraising record for the second year in a row.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer, and this weekend was the 51st THON, themed "Foster the Magic."

The 46 hours began at 6 p.m. on Friday and ended at 4 p.m. Sunday with the traditional total reveal, where members of THON's Executive Committee lift numbered signs one by one on the Bryce Jordan Center stage.

THON dancers, volunteers and spectators collectively held their breath as the reveal began, and the number was met with thunderous applause.

This year's total is $1,249,757.96 more than 2022's total of $13,756,374.50, which was the first year back in person following the coronavirus pandemic. And in 2021, the dance marathon raised $10,638,078.62.

The third-largest total following 2023 and 2022 came in 2014 with $13,343,517.33.

During Penn State's 46-hour no-sitting, no-sleeping IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon this year, 707 dancers took a stand against childhood cancer, and over 16,500 student volunteers made the weekend possible.

THON has raised over $203 million since it partnered with Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children's Hospital in 1977.

The Daily Collegian's coverage of THON Weekend 2023 can be found here.

MORE THON COVERAGE

