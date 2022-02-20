Penn State THON kicked off its annual Kid’s Fashion Show Sunday morning, which featured family fashionistas from the farmyard and beyond.

THON children and their families were invited to the mainstage to show off their cowgirl or cowboy attire from the Wild West — the theme of the hour.

Devin Pulaski and her brother Trevor kicked off the event by strutting down the runway dressed in cowboy hats, boas and other decorative items.

Following the Pulaskis were Kennedy Wilson, Elliana Rodenhauser, Denni Nesbit, Maddie and Whitney Gehman and many, many more, who dressed in decorative, Wild West-themed vests, hats and boots or as barnyard animals like ducks, chickens and cows.

As the children walked the runway, many stopped to perform a routine, be it a cartwheel, a split, a square dance, the Cotton-Eye Joe or the Chicken Dance.

Some families performed at the fashion show via video — and some had real life animals with them on screen.

Mina Horan and several other participants accessorized their outfits with fairy wings and tutus, merging two different themes into one — the Wild West and fairytale fantasies.

Onesies were common at the fashion show, most of them animal-themed, transforming their wearers into cows, ducks, chickens, goats and dinosaurs.

One family brought squirt guns onto the stage and played out a Wild West shootout.

Throughout the event, THON personnel announced some fun facts about the children, like their favorite colors, what they want to be when they grow up and their favorite hobbies. For the older children and teenagers, their plans for college or careers were announced.

At the end of the event, some last-minute performers took the stage in a large group.

After each performance, rapturous applause and cheers filled the Bryce Jordan Center as dancers and their organizations screamed their support for their THON children.

