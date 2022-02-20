Early Sunday morning, Penn State THON hosted its second Battle of the Bands of the weekend — with the new American pop band Royals and alternative rock band Walk On Mars — in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Royals covered many pop favorites — including “Moves Like Jagger," “Cake By the Ocean," “Sorry” and more.

There were slow songs as well, like “She Will Be Loved” by Maroon 5.

Royals took the stage in sparkly suit jackets, fun hair, sunglasses and a lively energy to wake up the crowd. The band consisted of a lead singer, two guitarists, a drummer and a keyboard player who also played the guitar.

“It’s an honor being up here to perform for you guys and for the kids,” the lead singer said.

Royals concluded its portion of the battle with the song “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!" by Justin Timberlake and thanked the BJC.

An alternative rock group from Boston, Massachusetts, Walk On Mars, performed second and is headed by front woman and vocalist Mary Jo Swank.

The band made its THON Weekend debut, performing a mix of original songs and covers. “What I’m Living For” was written by Swank with THON in mind, she said.

The band's rendition of The Killers' “Mr. Brightside” was electric and had the BJC bopping and belting throughout.

While the BJC may not have been as pumped when the band covered Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” Jo’s run at the end of the song was met with an array of whistles and screams in support.

