Penn State THON's Executive Committee announced Friday via Instagram the 2022 event theme will be "Spark Endless Light."

"Spark Endless Light represents the hope we strive for THON to provide. Hope for a brighter tomorrow, hope for a future without cancer," THON said in a release. "We hope for THON 2022 to be the spark that brings the THON community back together once again."

Penn State THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

