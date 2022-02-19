After going through the coronavirus pandemic last year, many Penn State dancers said they feel excited to come back to the Bryce Jordan Center to dance at the 50th THON this year.

Jack Sorkin, a second-year THON dancer, said there was less support for the dancers during the pandemic compared to this year.

“Coming back to the BJC is awesome. We have both of our THON families here, but I haven’t seen either family in person for two years,” Sorkin (senior-secondary social studies education) said. “It’s great to see them again. I’m glad we can do this and do it safely.”

Sorkin also said becoming a dancer at THON is rewarding. He said it’s cool to see everyone come together, but it’s also crazy to think that this is his eighth year participating in THON since high school.

Dancing at THON carries a lot of weight for the lives of the children who have been impacted by cancer, which is a reason many dancers decided to participate in the 46-hour dance marathon.

One of the dancers, Alyson Rentschler (junior-professional golf management) said those kids go through things that are a lot tougher than standing and dancing for 46 hours, and to show what she can do for them is meaningful.

Keira Wittle said she loves the atmosphere at THON, and she said she wants to be as big of a part in it as she can.

“We came out here maybe just for a fun weekend. Although some of the activities are so normal for us, like playing games with those kids, but that’s so special for them,” Wittle (senior-athletic training) said. “This is a once-a-year opportunity. It’s so great to show how thankful we are and to be able to help the kids and change their lives.”

Christi Conroy, a senior dancer, said dancing at THON is a big fight for the kids’ future.

Conroy (senior-professional golf management) also said she wants every little kid to grow up and have a chance to get involved in THON and become a Nittany Lion.

Another THON dancer, Morgan Chambers, said it’s important to spend the weekend with the kids because THON is not just for raising money.

“I mean this is a very humble experience. If we all think about this: The pain that we are going through is not even two days,” Chambers (senior-athletic training) said. “But for some kids, they may have to go through the pain since they were 2 years old.”

Although dancing for 46 hours without any sleep is a big physical and mental game, a lot of dancers found that dancing at THON brought several changes to their daily lives.

“I cut out caffeine [on] Jan. 1, and in mid-January, I stopped drinking any alcohol,” dancer Sarah Weisgal said. “I started to stretch a lot and walk around, and I think that’s all paid off.”

Weisgal (senior-supply chain) said THON means a lot to her. Her mom’s dad died from cancer, and she loves Penn State since her mom is a Penn State alumna.

Delilah Kalle said becoming a dancer at THON is teaching her to appreciate the little moments of life more.

“I care so much about the families and making sure that they are supported not only this weekend, but the entire year because THON is a year-long effort,” Kalle (senior-human development and family studies) said. “We shouldn’t let them go through this alone. We have to show them how much we support them and be there for them.”

