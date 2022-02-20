In a brief ceremony Sunday morning, Penn State THON honored the life of Charles Millard, the co-founder of Four Diamonds, who died in November 2021, at the age of 93.

Millard is largely attributed with the current success of Penn State THON and of Four Diamonds, which have both financially and emotionally supported over 4,800 families of children undergoing cancer treatment.

Kate Colgan, executive director of THON 2022, kicked off the event with an overview of THON’s history — which was sparked by the death of Christopher Millard, Charles’ and his wife Irma's son.

Colgan (senior-public relations) illustrated Millard’s “selfless” nature and said she and THON are “thankful” for Millard’s contributions to THON’s and Four Diamonds’ mission.

“In their time of grief, the Millards were thinking of others,” Colgan said. “It has ensured that no family has ever been alone.”

A video showcasing Millard’s personal experiences with THON and testimonies of his vision for THON and its mission was shown on the big screen following Colgan’s presentation.

In the video, Millard said the cause behind THON and Four Diamonds makes them “special,” and he said THON was a one-of-a-kind organization.

“There’s no place in the world that does what THON does,” Millard said. “What once started as one young man’s story has grown into true magic. Together, we will rise and unify to create a future for kids to live out their wildest dreams.”

MORE THON COVERAGE

Reacting to THON 2022 fashion trends | Blog After being surrounded by a never-ending sea of blue and white hoodies and sweatpants all ye…