As Penn State’s THON reaches the early hours of Sunday morning, members of the crowd answered the question on everyone’s mind: Will people still watch the new episode of "Euphoria" set to come out at 9 p.m. Sunday?

Olivia Watson said she'll see “if [she’s] awake” to watch it. For Watson, the best part of the show is the characters.

Raquel Garcia-Ramos said she will also watch "Euphoria," despite being at THON, the world's largest student-run philanthropy, “since Friday.”

“It’s a good show," Garcia-Ramos (freshman-criminal justice) said, however she said she'll need caffeine if she wants to be able to watch.

Garcia-Ramos said “Maddy” is what she loves about "Euphoria" and thinks Maddy “has a couple of tricks up her sleeve for Cassie and Nate.”

Haley McCarthy-Levy said she will “definitely” watch "Euphoria" because “we need to find out how Maddy handles this whole Nate situation” and “how Rue deals with her addiction, as well.”

“I think it’s really great how the premise of the show is about how everyone has their own addictions, not just like an addiction to drugs,” McCarthy-Levy (sophomore-computer science) said. “Each person has their own addiction that you wouldn’t really notice unless you actually thought about it.”

Sarah Miller watches the show because it’s “something different,” and she likes Zendaya, but said she won’t watch it this Sunday because she is “many weeks behind" on the show.

Miller advised those staying up to “drink some coffee” and said “hopefully, they get a nap.”

And, Christina Fomunyoh said she plans on watching "Euphoria," especially because of the unique routine she has with her friends.

“My friends [and I] have a ritual, and they’ll all come over, and we’ll watch 'Euphoria,'” Fomunyoh (junior-international politics and global studies) said. “We’re all here right now, so I feel like we’ll all be tired, but it’s still a routine that we have, so we’ll all hold each other accountable to stay awake.”

Fomunyoh said she loves how “action-packed” the show is and that the weeks it comes out align with the weeks she’s been at Penn State.

“Sometimes, it’s a bit dramatic in the sense that it can be a lot to [take in], but at the same time, it’s kind of something to look forward to because every episode leads you onto the next one.”

While McCarthy-Levy awaits the show’s release, she encouraged people to support THON.

“FTK.”

