Penn State THON recently announced its launch of its “Giving Society,” a new stewardship program meant to show “appreciation and gratitude” for those who significantly donated to THON and its cause, according to the release.

THON began the Giving Society, which began July 1 and will offer donors “several physical and virtual benefits” for their contributions to THON, with those donating more than $1000 being granted automatic membership into the society, according to the release.

The release also said there are three levels within the Giving Society based on donation amounts, with donation amount levels bronze, silver and gold.

Donors are given the bronze level title by donating at least $1000 to THON, silver title with at least $2500 and the gold title with at least $5000, according to the release.

THON states it wants the Giving Society to bring the THON mission “closer to individual donors.” More information regarding the Giving Society can be found at the website here.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer, and this year is the organization's 50th anniversary.

