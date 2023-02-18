On Saturday afternoon, the O’Bryan family recognized Family Relations captain Annie Noe with the Courtney O’Bryan Outstanding Volunteer Award.

The award was created to acknowledge outstanding THON volunteers for their work throughout the year.

The Tally Sepot Memorial Scholarship was created to acknowledge those who exemplify the utmost spirit and enthusiasm for THON Weekend.

It was awarded to Samantha Freed for her work at the Penn State Beaver campus. The second recipient of the Tally Seapot award was awarded to Tina Fez for her work in both Mini THON and THON at Penn State.

The Ashley Pauls Memorial Award was created to acknowledge a dedicated captain in THON 2023.

It was awarded to Alana Methina for her hard work and dedication to the Rules and Regulations committee.

The Neil C. Patel Award was created to acknowledge the passion and dedication of THON volunteers, and was awarded to Emma Shaw for her work and volunteering with THON after graduation at Penn State.

