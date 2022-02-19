On Saturday afternoon, Penn State THON announced the recipients of both the Courtney O’Bryan Outstanding Volunteer Award and Tally Sepot Memorial Scholarship Award.

O’Bryan was a Penn State student who died on Dec. 2, 2011 in a car accident, and every year, THON honors her life with an award in her name. Sepot was a Penn State student who died in a car crash in 2015 and dedicated her time to volunteering at THON.

This year, Family Relations Captain Autumn McDonald received the 2022 Courtney O’Bryan Outstanding Volunteer Award.

The 2022 Tally Sepot Memorial Scholarship went to two volunteers this year — Emily Laird and Patrick Bradley.

Laird is a Special Events captain and has volunteered at THON since her freshman year at Penn State. Her captain said she's "the light that this world needs on a dark day.”

Bradley is a DJ coordinator on the Entertainment Committee, whose “compassion to others radiates with every moment,” one of his captains said.

