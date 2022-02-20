On Saturday afternoon in the Bryce Jordan Center, THON presented the Ashley Pauls Memorial Award to Mia Wallis.

The award memorializes Ashley Pauls, a Penn State student and member of the Penn State Dance Alliance, who died suddenly last February.

Family members, colleagues and friends presented the award.

Pauls’ mother described her daughter and her devotion to THON to an attentive crowd. She called her late daughter a “Penn State enthusiast and THON crusader.”

