Penn State THON will begin fundraising for THON 2023 with the second annual "Ignite the Fight" campaign, according to a release.

Starting July 1, THON will post "fundraising challenges" on the Penn State THON Instagram account. Supporters may enter lotteries and credit organizations, according to the release.

The campaign "celebrates members of the THON Community taking their first stand of the year in the fight against childhood cancer," according to the release.

THON will happen February 17-19, 2023.

