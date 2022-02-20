At the end of THON Weekend 2022, Penn State THON’s Executive Committee announced the top fundraising totals.

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer, and this year was the 50th THON.

Overall, THON’s 2022 fundraising total was $13,756,374.50, and in 2021, it was $10,638,078.62.

Here are the rest of THON’s fundraising totals and rankings:

Top committees

1. Family Relations

2. Merchandise

3. Public Relations

4. Special Events

5. OPPerations

Top independent dancer couples

1. Emma Shaw and Jordan Glaum — $51,596.78

2. Alden Iaconis and Annie Princivalle — $24,772.69

3. Lindsey Macrae and Devan Eickhoff — $24,257.90

4. Alexandra Guarino and Sofia Ardizzone — $21,250.47

5. Caitlyn Martin and Olivia Palmieri — $21,180.85

Top commonwealth campuses

1. Fayette — $74,678.01

2. Lehigh Valley — $43,978.94

3. Altoona — $37,827.47

4. Berks — $36,980.21

5. Behrend — $36,945.36

Top general organizations

1. Phi Gamma Nu — $180,976.77

2. Phi Chi Theta — $145,474.13

3. Cross Country XC — $89,844.09

4. Phi Beta Lambda — $88,719.66

5. Equestrian and Professional Golf Management — $82,671.16

Top greek organizations

1. Alpha Tau Omega and Zeta Tau Alpha — $410,126.59

2. Phi Kappa Psi and Alpha Omicron Pi — $269,205.55

3. Gamma Phi Beta and Acacia — $249,102.62

4. Pi Kappa Alpha and Kappa Alpha Theta — $206,265.37

5. Delta Zeta and Sigma Pi — $195,618.89

Top special interest organizations

1. Atlas — $130,312.73

2. Eclipse — $113,603.00

3. FOTO — $97,667.17

4. Ohana — $95,000.94

5. Springfield — $79,445.01

MORE THON COVERAGE

+3 Penn State THON holds Family Hour to honor Four Diamonds children, families The annual Family Hour during THON’s Final Four was held Sunday afternoon in the Bryce Jorda…