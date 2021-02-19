THON 2020, executive committee line dance
Penn State THON has announced the 2021 THON weekend headliners.

QuinnXCII, American singer-songwriter known for featuring on the song "Love Me Less" by MAX, will perform alongside LouisTheChild, a DJ and production duo most known for their song "Better Not" featuring Wafia.

In recent years, DNCE, Daya, Andy Grammar and Mason Ramsey have headlined THON.

The performance will be livestreamed during THON weekend at 8:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

