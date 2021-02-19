Penn State THON has announced the 2021 THON weekend headliners.

QuinnXCII, American singer-songwriter known for featuring on the song "Love Me Less" by MAX, will perform alongside LouisTheChild, a DJ and production duo most known for their song "Better Not" featuring Wafia.

Tune in to the THON Weekend 2021 livestream at 8:30 PM on both Friday and Saturday to hear performances from @QuinnXCII and @LouisTheChild powered by @PNCBank! pic.twitter.com/W8ygICipfQ — Penn State THON™ (@THON) February 19, 2021

In recent years, DNCE, Daya, Andy Grammar and Mason Ramsey have headlined THON.

The performance will be livestreamed during THON weekend at 8:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.