Winter weather is unforgiving — and this weekend is no different. Cold temperatures will grip State College during THON weekend.

According to AccuWeather, State College will be on the tail end of a winter storm with a 55% chance for morning flurries beginning Friday.

Temperatures will reach a high of 32 degrees and a low of 18 degrees, and wind gusts could reach up to 12 miles per hour.

Saturday will be the coldest day of the weekend with highs in the mid 20s. Wind gusts on Saturday will reach up to seventeen miles per hour.

Temperatures will rise Sunday, according to AccuWeather. Temperatures will cap out at 30 degrees with lows in the 20s.

MORE THON COVERAGE

Who is allowed into the Bryce Jordan Center for THON 2021 weekend? THON 2021 will begin on Friday, and dancers who would normally pack the Bryce Jordan Center …