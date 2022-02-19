Every year, Penn State’s THON includes the Line Dance, which occurs once during each of the 46 hours with lyrics and dances relating to the past year’s current trends.

This year’s dance is a little over five minutes long, filled with everything from Penn State references to box office hits like Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

THON and its Line Dance are back for the 50th time as the world's largest student-run philanthropy program supporting Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by pediatric cancer.

Even though it’s just a couple of minutes long, it's still jam packed with content for the attendees to memorize over the 46 hours.

For some, the Line Dance hasn’t been easy to pick up, especially after hearing it just one time through.

Penn State student Anthony Bombas (sophomore-nursing) said he thinks it will take him “10 more” times listening through the dance to memorize it.

However, Mike DeMarshall doesn’t think it’ll take 10 repetitions worth of learning the dance.

“It will probably be like three more times,” Demarshall (sophomore-economics) said.

Memorizing the Line Dance comes faster to some than others, and in coordination with the singing and the dancing, it's no cakewalk.

Skyeler Cella said she's been at THON for a couple of hours and still doesn't have the dance learned.

“I still do the wrong arm every time during the chorus,” Cella (junior-nursing) said. “I have not memorized it, and I don't know the words.”

Some students have gotten the hang of the Line Dance, especially the chorus.

This year’s chorus mentions Four Diamonds, THON’s sole beneficiary, along the part of the song that goes “still we dance for those who can’t.”

Even for this being her first THON as a freshman at Penn State, Kara Kennedy has most of the dance down.

“I have some parts down,” Kennedy (freshman-supply chain management) said. “I have the parts where it is like the chorus and the beginning. I have the beginning down more than the ending.”

The beginning and the chorus appear to be the easiest parts to nail down for first-time listeners.

Omeir Hamid has everything stored in his brain except one part of the dance.

“I also think it is the beginning and the ending, I’m pretty good with that,” Hamid (sophomore-marketing) said. “It's just the middle part that’s a little hard.”

As the chorus of the song appears multiple times during the dance, Penn State students thought that part was the easiest to remember.

For some people, the chorus became their favorite part of the dance because they remembered it the quickest.

“I like the chorus because we do it multiple times,” Cella said. “I finally know it.”

The THON Line Dance may be hard to memorize after just a couple of listens, but it only takes one or two listens to pick out a favorite part.

Penn State student Hailey Hurst said her favorite part was to the song “Astronaut In The Ocean” by Masked Wolf.

“I like the part that it's like you roll your hands and you're going back and forth at the beginning,” Hurst (junior-early childhood education) said, describing the dance moves. “I don’t know what the song is though.”

Hand rolling is a favorite among Penn State students, and others said they enjoy the call back to Britney Spears before the free dance.

Even if the Line Dance runs once an hour, it still takes plenty of time to perfect.

To Penn State students, it’s hard to pick up on the first try and the length of the dance certainly doesn’t help in mastering it.

“There is just so much,” Hurst said. “It’s just exhausting.”

MORE THON COVERAGE

Four Diamonds executive director reflects on 50 years of THON With the 50 years of THON and Four Diamonds this year, a portion of THON was dedicated to th…