In addition to the sea of over 600 student dancers at THON, Penn State organization letters dominate the Bryce Jordan Center.

Behind those letters are students, like Mikayla Amato, taking shifts in various increments to continuously represent their organization — something Amato (freshman-psychology) considers a crucial part of the THON experience.

In Amato’s sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi, she said most of the freshman girls in the new pledge class rotate their shifts of holding letters.

During her shifts, Amato said she likes to distract herself by “people watching” occasionally.

“I try to do as much as I can,” she said. “I like looking around, trying to take up as much time as I can by drawing my attention elsewhere.”

While it may be tiring to hold a letter for long increments — sometimes even three hours, in Amato’s case — she said she still thinks it’s a fun experience.

“It’s a great way to make new friends with the girls in your pledge class,” Amato said. “[This is] most of our first THONs, [and] we really get part of the THON experience holding up the letters and representing the sorority that we’re part of.”

Rylee Obringer of Kappa Alpha Theta said she also finds the experience exciting.

“I think that getting involved any way that we can is super exciting… so being able to hold up the letters is honestly kind of fun,” Obringer (sophomore-supply chain management) said. “It’s fun to rep our club… and put our name out there.”

She also sees this as an opportunity to show off how much effort her group put into THON.

Unlike Amato, Obringer said the longest time she’s held a letter is an hour. However, those longer periods aren’t as strenuous as her club’s letters “luckily” are made from Styrofoam, compared to letters she said she thinks “look heavier than others.”

When the task gets too tiring, Obringer said she likes to “look at the stage and dance” or, like Amato, “talk to the people next to me.” Obringer also said she thinks “it’s a fun way to get to know the other [group members].”

Students like Milo Rivera, instead, find it important to “keep the energy up” for everyone holding a letter.

“We’re trying to keep our entire section moving at all times,” Rivera (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “It feels good to represent your people, be proud of who you are, embrace THON and… get everyone amped up.”

To keep himself distracted, Rivera said he tries to be as "happy as possible” and keep the “true meaning” of THON in mind as motivation.

Rivera said his group prioritizes switching roles to ensure group members don’t get tired, so they can lift the letters higher. However, to Rivera, that can sometimes prove to be difficult when dancing comes into play.

“When the line dances are on and we’re jumping up and down the whole time, it gets a little tough,” Rivera said. “But it’s definitely worth it.”