Regardless of whether Penn State students are dancing, watching, attending, helping with or simply listening to THON this weekend, many share similar feelings of excitement and anticipation as the 46-hour philanthropic event approaches.

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy that works to provide both emotional and financial support for Four Diamonds families who have been directly impacted by childhood cancer.

With THON 2022 marking the 50th THON “For The Kids,” current students and community members have been preparing to raise new heights in terms of money and awareness for pediatric cancer.

Kaylee Montanari has served as a general member and within leadership roles of Eclipse, a special interest organization that prioritizes raising monetary funds to benefit THON and Four Diamonds families, since her freshman year of college.

Montanari (senior-biology) said via email she’s “honored” to further her involvement in THON this year and “represent the best organization ever” by participating as a dancer as a representative of Eclipse and the family of Jeremiah Reedy, her organization’s THON family.

“I am thrilled to dance alongside some of my best friends for the best cause I could ever think of,” Montanari said.

Montanari said the cause has only become more important to her after fundraising throughout the years and participating in family-bonding activities to “create a familiar atmosphere all while working toward [their] goal of raising money for those impacted by pediatric cancer.”

Throughout this academic year, Montanari said Eclipse members have gotten the opportunity to visit their THON family on a couple of different days.

During the last visit to the family, Montanari said “it was the best time ever,” as they got to play Pokémon with the kids and interact with Jeremiah, who she described as being “so extremely fun and outgoing.”

She said she “thinks daily” about how “amazing” the upcoming weekend will be with the entire THON community.

“This weekend, I want to be able to talk to the Reedys more and get to play with Jeremiah and his Pokémon — [and] also get to talk to other families and children and learn about their stories,” Montanari said. “It will be awesome to have a whole weekend to hear many families’ personal stories and perspectives.”

Montanari said she’s also looking forward to the karaoke battle, which she will be participating in with her friends.

“I am excited to actually kind of be a part of the entertainment this year,” Montanari said. “We named our group the College Mutant Ninja Turtles, so look out for us on stage, and cheer us on.”

Since she will dance in THON this year, Montanari said she’s also feeling some nervousness about the upcoming event.

“Other than excitement, I am a little nervous,” Montanari said. “I know this weekend will be exhausting physically and mentally, but I also know why I am dancing and who I am dancing for.”

To prepare for the event, Montanari said she “cut out caffeine” as soon as she discovered she would be a dancer — so about two and a half months ago.

Montanari said she also stopped drinking alcohol and put greater focus on getting proper nutrition and sleep.

In terms of conditioning, Montanari said she’s “upped [her] exercise regime to include more cardio and legs” so she’s prepared to dance for the duration of THON at the Bryce Jordan Center.

To prepare mentally, Montanari downloaded some mindfulness apps on her devices, and she has also contacted as many Eclipse alumni as possible to garner advice from their experiences.

“More than anything, every day I take the time to think about my ‘why,’” Montanari said. “I think about why I am doing what I am doing. I am dancing for those in my life who have faced cancer, for Jeremiah and the Reedys, for more birthdays and for all the kids in the world who have faced cancer — those with or without the means to access treatment.”

Montanari said “without a doubt” her favorite part of the THON experience is knowing they “truly make a difference in the lives of children.”

“There is absolutely no denying that the money we raise helps families persevere through one of the toughest challenges one could face,” Montanari said.

She said students’ THON efforts directly help families receive immediate aid after a cancer diagnosis and support the future of cancer treatments and drug developments via research funding.

“One of the most impressive and shocking facts about THON is that the money raised finances every step of the cancer timeline — diagnosis, treatment and prevention,” Montanari said.

She said THON demonstrates that “the world can unify as one,” and the organization is a place where people of diverse backgrounds can come together for a unified cause.

“You can feel it in the BJC — the unification of all the volunteers and families as one,” Montanari said. “It is powerful to look around THON Weekend at every single organization, student and person in the building, and know that all of our hard work and dedication has accumulated to this very point.”

Montanari said the final four hours of THON, which are typically known as the “Final Four,” are an especially memorable part of the weekend.

“It is where we truly get to see the reality of cancer, and it is where I feel a lot of newer volunteers for THON realize the true impact of being a participant in this amazing cause — fueling their passion and desire to continue to work and volunteer [in] coming years,” Montanari said.

In regard to it being the 50th THON this year, Montanari said the occasion “speaks for itself” and makes her “proud” to dance knowing how many lives have been positively impacted over the 50-year time period.

Bernarda Castillo-Matute said she’s watched her friends become heavily involved with THON throughout the year and is excited to cheer them on this weekend in the culmination of their hard work and dedication.

Although she’s personally not involved in a THON committee this year, Castillo-Matute (sophomore-criminology) said she is enthusiastic to see the hard work of her peers.

Castillo-Matute said she’s also thrilled that THON will be held in person this year following the virtual format from last year.

As a sophomore who has never experienced a true, in-person THON event, Castillo-Matute said she’s hopeful to attend this weekend or at least stay tuned in virtually.

She said the prevalence of THON at the university shows the world that Penn Staters care about causes bigger than academics or surface-level issues.

“It represents Penn State in a good way and [shows] we care not just about us — as a school — but also for [this greater cause] and issues around the world,” Castillo-Matute said. “It just shows that we have good character as a school.”

Charani Gauravaram said she’s excited to attend THON this year because she’s a member of a committee that’s helping throughout the weekend.

One reason Gauravaram (freshman-advertising and public relations) anticipates THON Weekend is because the event is a substantial part of Penn State student life and on-campus culture.

Gauravaram said this weekend will be her first opportunity to experience THON as a student — especially after a year of hearing peers describe their past THON Weekends and fundraising endeavors.

“I don’t know much about Penn State because the campus is so big,” Gauravaram said. “So I’m ready to be a part of THON and experience that Penn State event that everyone does.”

Gauravaram said her mother was diagnosed with cancer during the pandemic, so she’s seen how “tough” a cancer diagnosis can be financially, especially for someone who requires chemotherapy and an assortment of other treatment regimens.

“It’s amazing that the university continues to support children that have cancer and continue giving such big contributions to it,” Gauravaram said. “That really shows the ‘We Are’ spirit [with how] we come together to help someone. It really shows that we are a community and that we can come together, and we can make a big change in someone’s life.”

Gauravaram said her sister will perform during the event, which is a performance she’s especially excited to see and cheer on.

In preparation for THON Weekend, Gauravaram said she’s tried to maintain a consistent sleep schedule, since she’ll likely be working late-night shifts.

Beyond modifying her sleep schedule, Gauravaram said she’s also focused on eating appropriate portions and food options, so she doesn’t faint or experience issues from high energy usage.

Brittany Fisher said she’s excited to attend an in-person THON Weekend and have the opportunity to better understand the philanthropy that so many Penn State students are devoted to raising awareness and funds for.

Fisher (sophomore-supply chain and management) said her only experience with THON was with the virtual event formatting that was presented last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So, she said she looks forward to seeing what the cause is all about this weekend.

Fisher said she’s been involved with Springfield, a nonprofit special interest organization dedicated to raising money for THON.

However, she said her main motivation for going to THON is to support her friends who’ve been actively participating throughout the year to raise funds for the kids.

Fisher said she recently learned that THON was initially formed by a group of students, and she said THON’s history highlights how efficiently Penn State “allows students to run the show” and create a successful event that continues to run and grow over decades.

Like many of her peers, Marissa Cruz said she’s glad THON is back in person and in its typical formatting in the Bryce Jordan Center because “it’s a great program” to host within the community and ensure the children get the help they need.

Cruz (junior-English and classics and ancient Mediterranean studies) said she enjoys seeing how much THON gives back to the community and continues to grow throughout the years to reach more people, make more money and be more successful in spreading awareness of pediatric cancer.

“It says a lot about how generous the students are that they’re willing to give their time [and energy] to this cause,” Cruz said.

Cruz said she finds her peers’ dedication to dance for 46 hours to be charitable and selfless, especially as they work to create such “a fun environment for the kids” despite being exhausted from the weekend’s events and festivities.

“It’s nice that they’re willing to give back to the community, especially because it’s midterm [season],” Cruz said. “So they’re giving up an entire weekend for something else — preparing all week [leading up] to it and preparing to be tired the week after — to help and make someone’s day better.”

Although he is not currently involved in THON, James Martinis said he appreciates the work his fellow peers and community members do to make a difference in the lives of children.

“It’s definitely super exciting to see everything that’s coming to fruition and just seeing everyone get excited to help out, make a difference and actually have the chance to see it all in action,” Martinis (sophomore-industrial engineering) said.

Throughout his time at Penn State, Martinis said he’s excited to see THON’s progress as it continues growing every year and getting better from the previous event.

Martinis said the THON dancers’ work is “super impressive” and demonstrates how far students will go when they really care about something.

He said most people wouldn’t expect someone to do something for 24 hours straight, let alone for 46 hours, as many Penn State students do during THON Weekend.

Martinis said the feat of participating in THON demonstrates the character of Penn State students and the university that values community involvement to help others.

Carmela Cocuzza said she’s really “psyched” to attend THON this weekend with her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta, which has been raising money with a variety of fundraisers throughout the year.

Cocuzza (senior-advertising and public relations) said she’s most looking forward to the ”Final Four” of THON because she’s never attended the final hours of the event before.

“I stood for almost all 46 hours my freshman year, but I left right before the Final Four because I was just so defeated and exhausted,” Cocuzza said.

Cocuzza said she recently learned that her father had a cancer diagnosis for years and is now in remission — news that changed her perspective on THON and the impact it has on individuals and families alike.

“I just feel like THON this year for me is going to probably be a little different — I feel like it’s gonna hit harder,” Cocuzza said. “I’m going to really understand these families more so than I ever did before.”

Since THON 2022 is the 50th THON, many students and attendees are considering how far the program has come and the lives touched by the university’s volunteer efforts.

“I just love that Penn State comes together as one big community,” Cocuzza said. “We are still running 50 years later and hopefully will be for 50 more.”

