As students recover from THON Weekend 2023 and the activities therein, some reminisced on their favorite moments from the 46 hours of dancing.

At the conclusion of THON Weekend 2023, the largest student-run philanthropy’s Executive Committee revealed the final total — $15,006,132.46 — breaking the single-year fundraising record for the second year in a row.

John Papadopoulos attended the final four hours of THON with a group of friends and said he was impacted by his experience.

“My favorite THON memory was the Family Hour during the final four when I got to hear from three THON families and how Four Diamonds has really had an impact on their lives,” Papadopoulos (freshman-finance) said.

The Family Hour is a section of the final four hours of THON that’s dedicated to the experience of families impacted by pediatric cancer. Families shared their stories with the 707 dancers and over 16,500 volunteers.

“I definitely want to get involved with a THON committee next year so I can be there and work the event,” Papadopoulos said.

Other students, like Megan Pike, also enjoyed the downtime between events.

Pike (freshman-biology and premedicine) said she went with a group of friends to THON, and her favorite memory was playing the game “Heads Up” to pass the time.

“These random people behind us — I think they were someone’s parents — started playing along with us,” Pike said. “I felt bad because I didn’t know this random golfer from the ‘70s, and the dad was like, ‘How do you not know who this is?’”

Aiden Nelson also experienced his first THON this year.

“This was my first THON I’ve been to, so I had a fun time… I probably spent 20-25 hours there total,” Nelson (sophomore-engineering) said. “My favorite memory was probably when they revealed the number. It’s probably what everyone was looking forward to, and it's nice seeing — $15 million is a lot of money.”

Some students involved in THON also reminisced about their weekend and the weeks leading up to the event.

Vy Le was a finance captain for THON 2023 and spent five to eight hours a week in the fall preparing for THON, and 10-12 hours in the weeks leading up to the event.

“Evidently, my favorite THON memory was seeing the total go up because that's when I realized all my efforts, along with the other 20-21 captains I had alongside me, and my director George [Lesher],” Le (sophomore-chemistry) said.

Le said he’ll never forget the moment he saw the $15 million reveal.

“Realizing I was a part of the team that was able to count all that money was surreal,” Le said.

Those involved in greek life also enjoyed their THON experiences.

Gabrielle Leach, a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma, said her favorite memory was dancing with her friends during the final 12 hours before the total was revealed.

“It was the final push, we’d been there for 12 hours at that point, and we were like, ‘OK, this is our last exciting thing before the totals go up,’” Leach (junior-environmental resource management) said.

Meghan Gallagher, the primary THON chair for Delta Phi Epsilon, said her favorite memory was the final Line Dance.

“There’s something about it — the ‘We believe,’” Gallagher (sophomore-business) said. “I almost cried.”

