For each hour of THON’s 46-hour dance marathon, the Line Dance, a yearly recap of world news from pop culture to local news, plays to help dancers stay stretched and healthy.

With thousands of students in the Bryce Jordan Center participating in the Line Dance, many had positive opinions on this year’s dance.

Grace Rishel and Aaliyah Reynolds, who were both attending THON with their sorority Delta Phi Epsilon and their corresponding fraternity, Alpha Delta Phi, think the Line Dance is “a lot of fun.”

They, like some other students, appreciate being able to get a break from standing in the bleachers.

“It’s fun while it gets us stretched instead of standing the whole time,” Rishel (junior-public policy and administration) said.

Victoria Stralka, a THON Rule and Regulations committee member and Atlas member believes the Line Dance is a good break as well.

“It's super fun and relevant, so it makes you want to do it,” Stralka (sophomore-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said.

The fact that the Line Dance recap is relevant to the student body is one of the top reasons many students said they enjoy it.

“I like that they implement a lot of trends throughout the years to try to make it funny,”

Aaliyah Reynolds (junior-elementary education) said.

Atlas member Rachel Newnam said she loves the Line Dance.

Although she believes it’s not as fun as THON 2022’s Line Dance, she likes hearing all the interesting pop culture and Penn State news.

“It's fun to hear the stuff that happened over the years that I forgot about,” Newnam (sophomore-broadcast journalism) said.

Many students have their favorite part of the dance, and Newnam herself had a strong opinion about her favorite lyric — “FTK, run it back // BJC is BOOMIN” — and said it’s the “best line ever written.”

However, David Hay disagreed and instead thought the line, “Elvis rizz, Austin’s voice,” was better about actor Austin Butler playing the singer in the biopic “Elvis.”

“I liked the Austin Butler line,” Hay (junior-anthropology) said. “It was fun.”

A member of Axis, a THON special interest organization, Erin Hoban, called the funny dance lyrics “really cool.”

“It's always very upbeat and fun to dance to,” Hoban (junior-public relations) said.

Dipesh Patel agreed that the dance is fun, but his favorite part was the incorporation of the kids singing one line. He said it gives more meaning to the Line Dance.

“It gives it a purpose because now we have a legit reminder of what we’re fighting for,” Patel (senior-biology) said.

