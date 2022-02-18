THON is here, and so are the Canvas notifications popping up on Penn State students’ lock screens as they prepare to head into the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer, and this year is the 50th THON.

Lindsey Swanson and Macy Erimias said they’re still getting lots of schoolwork — despite their important roles in THON.

Swanson (sophomore-biology), Orchesis Dance Company’s fundraising/finance THON chair, said she’s been trying to get her assignments done as early as she can before the weekend.

“It’s studying for exams that I’m worried about,” Swanson said. “Any free time I get, I’ve been trying to get schoolwork done.”

Swanson said she doesn’t think her professors would be willing to accommodate her schoolwork for the upcoming weekend.

Erimias (sophomore-biology), Orchesis Dance Company’s family relations THON chair, said even though THON is this weekend, her professors are staying true to their Sunday deadlines.

Sophie Cinoa has been working full time as an intern for the Jana Marie Foundation, and she’s dancing at THON for the Blue & White Society this year.

Cinoa (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said her inspiration to get involved with THON came from her childhood best friend, David Heard, who died after battling cancer in 2011.

“I’m extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to dance this year in honor of my friend David,” Cinoa said.

Heading into the weekend, Cinoa said her internship supervisor is giving her Friday and Monday off.

“My supervisor is a State College local, so she knows how important THON is… I’m not as stressed as many of my peers,” Cinoa said. “She knows how important THON is but also how taxing it can be on your physical and emotional health.”

Also ready to jump into the swing of THON, Rachel Sorensen, a primary THON chair for her honors fraternity Phi Sigma Pi, has been heavily involved in helping her organization fundraise. But since she’s dancing this weekend, she’ll be off duty and on her feet.

Sorensen (junior-criminology) said her method for keeping up to date with school is making sure all of her work is done two days in advance.

She said the professor for her Monday class knows that after the weekend, she “won’t be awake at all on Monday.”

“You won’t see or hear from me,” Sorensen said.

Each class varies — some professors truly understand what February at Penn State means to students and the community as a whole.

For Gianna Corpora, she’s gotten to experience her professors’ consideration firsthand.

“I had one professor this week make it a point to talk about the incredible mission of THON and the important impact of our yearlong efforts,” Corpora (senior-education and public policy) said.

Corpora is dancing for the Blue & White Society — along with her yearlong THON involvement, as she serves as the vice president of programming throughout the school year.

One of Corpora’s professors didn’t want students to worry about the work for her class — she wanted their focus to be on THON.

“This was one of the few times in my four years that any professor during the second semester has made notes of THON and the tiring nature of this weekend,” Corpora said.

Tanner Sherry, who is also dancing for the Blue & White Society, has experienced THON prep-week before.

“I understand what the whole culture is like — online and in person,” Sherry (senior-engineering science and mechanics) said.

As for the workload over the weekend, Sherry said some of his professors don’t quite understand what goes into this event when assigning work.

“It depends on the professor and their background and whether or not they have any ties or understand what THON is.”

