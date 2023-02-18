THON 2022 accumulated $13,756,374.50 in donations, and many students expect the total for THON Weekend 2023 to be even higher as the event progresses.

Once they were made aware of last year's total, Connor Hurleigh and Chris Xenakis drastically increased their predictions for this year.

Hurleigh (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said he first thought the total would accumulate to approximately $1 million, but he said he later changed his answer to “$14 million” after learning about previous years' totals.

“I think every org is going to want to do better than they did last year,” Hurleigh said.

According to Xenakis (freshman-division of undergraduate studies), all of the organizations he’s seen have been working “really hard” to raise money for their THON families and for the overall cause.

“I think [the total will be] $18 million,” Xenakis said.

According to Alexis Finkbeiner, greek organizations Zeta Tau Alpha and Alpha Tau Omega are going to be the highest earning organizations at the end of THON Weekend 2023.

“I’m going to say [we] match or go over $14.8 million,” Finkbeiner (senior-science) said when asked about her total predictions.

Similarly to other students, Summer Sloane (senior-advertising and public relations) said she also expects the total donations to be "upwards" from previous years' totals.

Alex Royston, a member of Phi Epsilon Kappa, said the group has been helping its THON family through pushing donor drives and reaching out to alumni.

Royston (junior-kinesiology) predicted “$14.2 million" this year.

“I have no doubt in the Penn State community,” Royston said.

Gabe Cipollone also said he expects the fundraising totals will be "$14.5 million," because the total "usually grows every year."

