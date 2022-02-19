Singer-songwriter Chelsea Cutler took center stage as THON's 2022 surprise headliner Friday night, but her performance carried some mixed reactions from Penn State students in attendance.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy benefitting Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by cancer. Cutler's performance was a part of the 50th THON.

Chiara Colletti and Katie Russell’s initial reactions were excitement as they said they weren't prepared to see a household name.

“Since this is my first year, I didn’t think that they would have someone with a known name,” Colletti (sophomore-early childhood education) said. “But then, once I saw her, I was actually kind of surprised and excited to see her.”

Russell (sophomore-early childhood education) agreed with Colletti, saying she felt their group “had a lot of fun together while she was performing.”

Colletti added that “people were jumping up and down, singing her songs,” and that overall, she said “everyone had a really great time” during Cutler’s performance.

Unlike Colletti and Russell, Josh McGovern said he didn’t really know [Cutler] as a performer, but he actually knew a couple of her songs.

“I knew they usually… brought on bigger performers,” McGovern (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said. “But I didn’t expect [Cutler]… I didn’t really know her.”

McGovern said he felt “you need to get people hyped up" during THON whereas Cutler’s pop electric didn't “get the crowd up.”

Other students like Melissa Barrett were only familiar with Cutler’s name and not her songs.

“I was excited, because I knew of her name,” Barrett (senior-business management) said. “But I definitely didn’t know enough songs to be that excited. But she definitely was good.”

Barrett said Cutler “was a good performer,” but she would have preferred if she performed more well-known songs so the entire crowd could sing along. To Barrett, she shared the same opinion as the "majority" of those in the audience.

“She definitely is a name that a lot of you will know, which is obviously exciting,” Barrett said. “But I would say as more time went on, the energy definitely decreased when less people knew the content.”

Sylvie Vanstory said she also wasn’t familiar with Cutler or her music.

“Her name sounded familiar,” Vanstory (freshman-theatre) “I have some friends who were excited, but I didn’t initially know who she was, which I felt bad about.”

Although she said she noticed fans “were really having a good time,” Vanstory also said she saw plenty of people Googling her.

Like Barrett, Vanstory also said she would have found popular cover songs “more helpful for hyping people up.” Vanstory noted that when Cutler performed "Mr. Brightside," “the energy got better.”

Chris Mellon said he thought “a little more up-tempo music” could have made the performance better. He said he found it exciting when Cutler took the stage, though.

“She seemed active…. Like she was having a good time,” Mellon (sophomore-international political economy) said. “It was a nice start to the night… to get things going.”