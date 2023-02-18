Penn State’s annual THON is an event with lots of loud music and celebrating attendees. Some students participating in THON from the stands chimed in on how they’re handling the levels of noise.

Kaylee Richards, who’s attending THON with Women in Business, said “a lot of [the noise] is hitting [her].”

“Last night, I was here between eight and six hours, and it was very intense,” Richards (junior-telecommunications) said, “but it’s nothing more than I think would be at a concert.”

Richards also said “her headphones are always on,” and she “[hasn’t] taken them out yet.”

Some students like George Nix didn’t bring any headphones or ear protection to THON 2023.

“I probably should’ve brought earplugs, so I can still hear everything but block out the bad stuff,” Nix (sophomore-management information systems) said. “I forgot to, it’s okay.”

However, Nix said he “[hasn’t] had any problems” with noise levels so far. He also said the music that’s been played so far has “been good.”

“It’s like the atmosphere of what it’s going for,” Nix said. “They played ‘Unwritten’ by Natasha Bedingfield twice, so that was kinda cool.”

Janee Waxler said she’s attending THON 2023 with Penn State CHAARG, and for her, the noise levels at THON 2023 are “pretty decent.”

“It can get loud sometimes, but back here, the sound aims [another direction],” Waxler (sophomore-photojournalism) said. “Sometimes, it can be muffled a little bit.”

Waxler said she brought headphones, and “if [she does] anything,” she uses them to “watch Netflix, or [she’ll] just play other music that [she] really enjoy[s].”

She also said she’s hoped for songs like “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi to be played in the Bryce Jordan Center.

“Those are always good ones that get everyone hype,” Waxler said.

Kielty Fowler said she’s attending THON with Pi Kappa Alpha Theta, and for her, THON 2023 is “not that loud.”

“I’m half deaf, so it’s not [as] loud for me as it may be for other people,” Fowler (senior-advertising and public relations) said. “I think the loud noise keeps everyone hyped and excited and energized to keep going.”

Fowler also said she brought her AirPods, but she “[hasn’t] put them in yet.”

“I’m trying to stay engaged until I’m too cranky,” Fowler said. “And then I’ll put them in.”

Jordan Young said he’s attending THON 2023 with the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, and for him, the noise level has been “pretty good so far — not too loud.”

Young (senior-geography) also said he’s liked “pretty much every song” played at the BJC so far because he’s “a big music guy.” However, he said he’s hoping for “some Beatles songs” at THON 2023.

Young also said he didn’t bring any headphones.

“Usually, I’ll just talk to friends,” Young said. “If it gets too loud, I’ll just scream so they can hear me.”

Kaylee Suchocki said she’s at THON 2023 with Phi Sigma Sigma, and the noise levels “keep her energized.”

Suchocki (freshman-biobehavioral health) also said she “did bring AirPods, but [she hasn’t] used them.”

“Dancer Relations is keeping me going, I’m not going to lie,” Suchocki said. “I look forward to that every time because I’m trying to learn the dance piece by piece, and some of the songs in there are really good.”

MORE THON COVERAGE