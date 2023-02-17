Whenever it rains, Penn State student Matt Kauffman puts “Unwritten” on, so imagine his surprise when Natasha Bedingfield came out to headline the first night of THON Weekend.

Bedingfield performed some of her top songs like “Pocketful of Sunshine” and “Unwritten.” She also performed covers of Prince’s “Purple Rain,” The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”

Connor Anderson said he thought Bedingfield sounded “really good” and her voices translated well into a live performance.

“I thought she had a really good voice. Which surprised me, a lot of times performers don’t sound as good as they do on the recording, but I think she sounded really good,” Anderson (senior-data science) said.

Going as far as to take a selfie with the crowd, throughout the performance Bedingfield interacted with the crowd. For Saanvi Bhatia, this was a plus.

“[My favorite part was] when she interacted with the crowd,” Bhatia (freshman-chemical engineering) said.

Some of the predictions for tonight’s headline included Taylor Swift, Rihanna or Morgan Wallen, but few likely expected Bedingfield. According to Deja Ebron, this was a welcomed surprise.

“I didn’t expect her to come, but I liked the song selection. I thought she was really good,” Ebron (freshman-marketing) said.

Kauffman (junior-biology), a representative from Penn State Berks, said he and those around him shouted throughout the performance.

“It was great, we were screaming the entire time, when ‘Unwritten’ got played the whole section went mental,” Kauffman said. Every single time it rains I will put on [Unwritten] and walk through the campus, it’s so euphoric to listen to the words 'feel the rain on your skin’ as you feel the rain on your skin."

Although traditionally a pop singer, Bedingfield showed her range when she sang the chorus for “Lose Yourself” by Eminem, a rap song. Penn State student Emily Smith agreed.

“When she pulled out Eminem, we were all going crazy,” Smith (junior-accounting) said.

Adam Douglas has “a love, hate relationship” with the covers performed, but said the energy Bedingfield offered enhanced her performance.

“There were some covers that were really good, like ‘Purple Rain,’ it’s more of her style," Douglas (junior-management) said. "When it comes to ‘Blinding Lights', I don’t think it’s her type of presence, but she brought the energy, which is really good for her event."

MORE THON COVERAGE

THON completes Candy Land adventure with Kids Mail Call With this weekend being the 51st THON — dancers and volunteers welcomed Four Diamonds famili…