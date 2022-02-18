THON Weekend is jam-packed with Penn State students, as they show up to support the world’s largest student-run philanthropy.

But there’s another thing students are dedicated to showing up for — Wordle — the trending word guessing game recently bought by The New York Times.

Hannah Armstrong, who said she tries to complete the Wordle every day, said she will do the Wordle during THON because it “starts [her] day.”

“I love Wordle. I live by Wordle. I will die with Wordle,” Armstrong (sophomore-acting) said.

Armstrong said she feels like Wordle “brings community.”

“Throughout my day, I get to talk to so many people that have experienced the exact same thing as me,” Armstrong said. “Although it’s something small, it’s a conversation starter, I’ve made friends through it… When it’s a hard Wordle, everybody’s having a hard day, you know?”

Aria Evans said she will “absolutely” do the Wordle during THON and said the game is a “competitive thing” that “wakes [her] up.”

“I love Wordle… it brings out my competitive nature. It really makes my brain think real hard,” Evans (sophomore-musical theatre) said. “I don’t drink coffee anymore because of Wordle.”

Rob Sahin, who graduated from Penn State with a degree in civil engineering in 2021, said he plays the game everyday, as well as “Quordle" and “all the other different versions of it.”

“I did Wordle this morning because I was at work, but I’ll do it now because I’m addicted to it,” Sahin said.

Shelley Schutzman is at THON supporting her daughter who is dancing for A-7 Benefiting THON and said she will do the Wordle if she gets “distracted.”

“The girls that I work with got me hooked on it,” Schutzman said. “I think I’m pretty good at it, but sometimes you get stumped. It’s a fun game.”

Sam Howard agreed and said Wordle is “entertaining” and “just fun to do.”

“I actually saved it,” Howard (junior-marketing) said. “I was going to do it earlier, but I’ll save it until I get bored later.”

Howard plans to support his fraternity, Alpha Delta Phi, for at least 12 hours over the weekend.

Howard said he's “horrible” at guessing the Wordle, and he gets “really impatient.”

On the other hand, Julia Clemens said she got the Wordle in two guesses on Thursday and thinks she is “OK.”

“It’s so fun, I think everybody should try it,” Clemens (junior-psychology and criminology) said. “But also it’s so frustrating all the time.”

Clemens said she will also attempt the Wordles during THON Weekend, which she is attending “to support.”

“I actually did forget to do it today, so I might go do it,” Clemens said.

