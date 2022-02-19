Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Penn State sports teams took the THON stage for the annual Pep Rally portion of THON — the world's largest student-run philanthropy in its 50th year.

At the event, attendees were given white Pep Rally shirts to mimic the atmosphere of a White Out football game. As for the teams, men’s soccer took the first place award.

After the event, students shared their reactions and favorite parts.

“I just love seeing all the kids who go up on stage because it’s just a good reminder of what this event is actually about,” Emily Flickinger said. “I think it’s great that the sports teams come and dance… but just remembering that it’s for the kids and to bring them joy — it’s really special.”

Flickinger (senior-architectural engineering) was not surprised by the men’s soccer team taking the first place title but said men’s golf was “pretty good too.”

Tiara Smith said men’s soccer deserved to win, and her favorite part of their performance was “the wig" that represented singer Shakira.

“It was fun,” Smith (freshman-criminal justice) said. “I enjoyed myself.”

Nolan Hinphy said he liked the women’s volleyball team performance, and he feels like it was the most “original routine.”

“Don’t get me wrong — men’s soccer is definitely in the top three for me, but I do think women’s volleyball did have the best,” Hinphy (senior-film and video production) said. “But hey, can’t win ‘em all.”

Mattias Edenkrans said the energy of the crowd was “pretty good.”

“I think fencing didn’t get the love it deserved. I liked the fencing but, you know, the crowd wasn’t as into it as I was,” Edenkrans (junior-risk management and real estate) said.

For Fatima Al-Jaber, the best part of the pep rally was “seeing everyone standing around and holding up their signs” and “cheering everyone on.”

“The energy of the crowd was honestly wonderful,” Al-Jaber (freshman-cybersecurity) said. “It was my first time experiencing love like this in the air, and it was really nice.”

Flickinger said the energy was “good” but depended on who was performing.

“There were definitely some groups you could tell the crowd wasn’t super into their dances, which is fine, obviously,” Flickinger said. “I’m sure people are really tired — especially the dancers.”

For many of these students, this was the first in-person THON they were able to attend due to scheduling issues and the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is all very new to me,” Hinphy said. “I thought it was very cool that they brought out past Penn State stars. That was really neat.”

Hinphy said this was his first Pep Rally, and he “couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

“I made a point to really get to the Pep Rally because I always hear it’s the best part, and it really proved me right to be here,” Hinphy said. “Opening night, Final Four — that’s all great, but Pep Rally… that’s really where the energy kind of peaks — or at least gets close to peaking.”

Matthew Rosenfeld said he enjoyed seeing former Penn Stater and NFL football player Nick Scott, along with other pro-athletes and coaches, come on stage.

“I’ve never been here before… I was going in blinded, and I enjoy it,” Rosenfeld (sophomore-finance) said. “We are.”

Flickinger, who has attended an in-person THON in the past, said it was “cool to be back.”

“It brought back memories of my first two years of it being in person and just all the excitement,” Flickinger said. “I thought they did a really great job.”

